5 Things You Might Not Know about Danny Kingad

One Championship ended its year with a pre-recorded event that saw many Team Lakay standouts take on fighters from all over the world. In the “Winter Warriors 2” main event, Kairat Akhmetov upended Danny Kingad (14-3, 10-3 One) after three rounds of combat. One-time flyweight titleholder Akhmetov (25-2, 6-2 One) made the most out of the very first kick thrown by Kingad, taking Kingad down immediately. From there, “The Kazakh” kept heavy pressure while landing shots and control time for practically the entire round. The Team Lakay representative may not have gotten up in the first round, but he managed to get off some offense in Round 2 as he staved off relentless takedown efforts from Akhmetov. Eventually, Akhmedov did get “The King” down on his back, where he again reigned in top position until the round concluded.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO