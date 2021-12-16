5 Things You Might Not Know about Danny Kingad

Danny Kingad long ago established himself as one of the young pillars of the One Championship organization. The jury remains out on whether or not he can take the next step in his development. The 26-year-old Filipino standout will lock horns with Kairat Akhmetov—their pairing has been billed as...
Team Lakay export Danny Kingad will toe the line against Kairat Akhmetov, as their flyweight title eliminator headlines One Championship “Winter Warriors 2” on Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. A rematch with current flyweight champion Adriano Moraes figures to await the winner sometime in the first half of 2022.
With three knockouts already in his boxing career, Jake Paul is feeling ambitious going into his rematch vs. Tyron Woodley. After working out in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, the undefeated Paul (4-0, three KOs) shared his feelings about Saturday's fight and his plans for the future. He compared his journey in boxing to that of a certain world-famous Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion.
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua shockingly suffered his first professional loss to the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. In that fight, he knocked down Ruiz in the third round only to get dropped twice later in the round himself. A clearly rattled Joshua never really recovered and was downed twice more in the seventh as the fight was stopped.
UFC 269 might go down as the best event of a 2021 slate that included some of the most memorable fights and finishes in MMA history. The latest edition of “Fight Motion” includes detailed footage of Julianna Pena’s historic upset of all-time great champion Amanda Nunes, plus Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier that silenced any questions about who is the true king of the UFC’s lightweight division.
Canelo Alvarez has always prided himself on challenges. Even so, once he was notified of his possible future opponent, the Mexican native was a bit shellshocked. Following his 11th round stoppage victory over Caleb Plant on November 6th, Alvarez sat back and thoroughly enjoyed making history. With the win, the pound-for-pound star became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time. While Alvarez continued to enjoy his moment in the sun, Eddy Reynoso, head trainer and manager of Alvarez, was quietly plotting his next move.
It’s been a while since fans last saw Angela Lee competing in One Championship. Lee (10-2, 10-2 One) took some time on maternity leave as she became the mother of her beautiful daughter, Eva Marie. Still, the current One atomweight titleholder kept a close eye on her division as the atomweight grand prix played out. After the dust settled and the tournament ended, Stamp Fairtex emerged as the winner and earned a chance to face “Unstoppable” in a championship clash in 2022. While talking with Sherdog, Lee commented on the performance of her next opponent.
Raphael Assuncao, for the first time as a professional, finds himself teetering on the brink of irrelevance in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 39-year-old Brazilian will attempt to snap out of a troubling tailspin when he confronts Ricky Simon in a UFC Fight Night 199 bantamweight showcase on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Assuncao enters the cage on a three-fight losing streak. He last appeared at UFC 250, where he was on the receiving end of a savage one-punch knockout from Cody Garbrandt on June 6, 2020. The setback dropped his UFC record to 11-5.
Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Rising Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight Andre Muniz has his sights set on who he would like for his next opponent. Recently at...
One Championship ended its year with a pre-recorded event that saw many Team Lakay standouts take on fighters from all over the world. In the “Winter Warriors 2” main event, Kairat Akhmetov upended Danny Kingad (14-3, 10-3 One) after three rounds of combat. One-time flyweight titleholder Akhmetov (25-2, 6-2 One) made the most out of the very first kick thrown by Kingad, taking Kingad down immediately. From there, “The Kazakh” kept heavy pressure while landing shots and control time for practically the entire round. The Team Lakay representative may not have gotten up in the first round, but he managed to get off some offense in Round 2 as he staved off relentless takedown efforts from Akhmetov. Eventually, Akhmedov did get “The King” down on his back, where he again reigned in top position until the round concluded.
Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. After over two years away, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will finally be staging an event in Brazil. On March 14, 2020, the...
A pivotal bout between middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier is getting a new date. According to ESPN, Brunson vs. Cannonier has shifted from UFC 270 on Jan. 22 to UFC 271 on Feb. 12. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houson and is headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. The bout was moved because the promotion wanted to have it on the same card as the Adesanya-Whittaker title bout, per the report.
Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s last event of 2021 has arrived,...
The victor of the very first Ultimate Fighting Championship strawweight fight is hanging up her gloves. The automated UFC roster tracker on Twitter named UFC Roster Watch noted on Friday that Claudia Gadelha had been removed from the UFC roster. Those announcements do not necessarily mean that the fighter has been let go, but rather that they are ineligible for rankings or are otherwise pulled due to inactivity. In this case, as later announced by MMA Fighting, Gadelha had indeed informed the UFC that she would be retiring from competition. She has since confirmed this news on her Instagram stories, thanking people for their support.
Ireland will officially not need to wait very long between Bellator MMA shows. On Tuesday, news broke that Bellator was planning on heading back to Dublin on Feb. 25, with a headliner between Gegard Mousasi and Austin Vanderford for the middleweight strap. The organization has confirmed this via press release on Thursday, while announcing three additional matchups including its co-headliner. The fight card will be held in the 3Arena in Dublin, just like its Nov. 5 event of Bellator 270.
