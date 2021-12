All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Anime Frontier brings together the best of the U.S. and Japan for a showcase of what’s next in Japanese entertainment. Anime fans will have a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the biggest guests in anime and manga, as well as leading publishers making their first appearances in Texas. The three-day event will include exhibits, exclusive premieres, and show-stopping special events.

