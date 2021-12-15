Team Leader (Part-Time)

Bristol

The Organisation

Our client is a successful charity organisation that supports young people to reach their potential and lead fulfilling lives by building secure and positive relationships with them based on their individual unique needs. They offer young people safe spaces to express themselves with creative courses, youth clubs and practical advice and support.

They are currently looking for a Team Leader to join their team on a part-time basis working 8 hours per week.

The Benefits

- Competitive salary

- 33 days' annual leave (including bank holidays, pro rata for part-time) per year

- Generous pension scheme

- Cycle to work scheme

- Opportunities for flexible working

- Paid breaks

- Fantastic development opportunities

This is the ideal role for an individual with experience of delivering activities and working with young people to make their mark on the community by creating a stimulating environment for local youths.

You’ll be creating fun, exciting activities that engage young people and give them opportunities to get involved and adventure where they wouldn’t usually.

Taking on this hands-on role, you’ll be able to put amazing ideas into practice, voice your opinions and positively impact young lives.

The Role

As a Team Leader, you will organise and deliver a range of exciting social activities that will engage disadvantaged young people.

Working in collaboration with the Youth Work Manager and the young people, you will brainstorm ideas for activities that will achieve maximum interest and personal growth for participants.

You will be responsible for training and managing a team of volunteers and freelance staff who will assist in the co-ordination of activities to the young people.

About You

To be considered as a Team Leader, you will need:

- At least two years’ experience of delivering a range of positive activities to achieve outcomes for young people, particularly open access and detached youth work

- Experience of working with young people

- Experience in managing or co-ordinating a small team of employees and/or volunteers

- The ability to identify vulnerable children and young people and target services accordingly

- The ability to use a variety of approaches creatively – matched to children and young people’s different needs, abilities and interests

- The ability to provide children and young people with appropriate information, advice, support and challenge, and refer them to specialist help when required

- The ability to establish and maintain positive relationships with children and young people

- A Level 3 qualification in an area related to work with children and young people or the willingness to work towards this

