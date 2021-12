Windmill Street Elementary School in Providence, R.I., has sat abandoned for more than a decade. The building has experienced three fires within the last four months, as well as years’ worth of vandalism, graffiti, broken windows, and broken fences and doors. Now, the facility is set for a $30.5-million renovation project that will allow it to open its doors to students once again.

