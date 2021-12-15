Rational Security 2.0: The 'Whole Damn System is Out of Order' Edition

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladamir Putin met over a video conference in a show of solidarity between the two leaders fighting Western pressure, reports the New York Times. Putin pledged that he would attend the Beijing winter Olympics, which Biden and other leaders are boycotting. Faced with threats of Western sanctions if Russian forces attack Ukraine, Putin talked to Xi about Russia and China cooperating to “more effectively safeguard the security interests of both parties.” The two leaders talked about building independent financial infrastructure to reduce their reliance on Western banks and vulnerability to punitive measures, and they also discussed the possibility of a three-way summit with India. While the two countries do not have an official alliance, Kremlin aide Yuri V. Ushakov briefed reporters that Xi told Putin that “in its closeness and effectiveness, this relationship even exceeds an alliance.”

