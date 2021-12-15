ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rational Security 2.0: The 'Whole Damn System is Out of Order' Edition

By Jen Patja Howell
 4 days ago

This week, Alan, Quinta and Scott were joined by their fellow Lawfare senior editor and Brookings Institution fellow Molly Reynolds! They sat down to discuss the week's national security news, including:. “Winners Use Google Slides.” The January 6 committee has revealed some of the texts and emails handed over...

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
Responding to Fischerkeller on Initiative Persistence

I have struggled to find something with which I disagree in Michael Fischerkeller’s response to my thought experiment adopting the 2018 U.S. Cyber Command (USCC) Command Vision. A couple of such points are addressed below, but for the most part I agree with him. He does make one claim that I find surprising. He writes:
Today’s Headlines and Commentary

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladamir Putin met over a video conference in a show of solidarity between the two leaders fighting Western pressure, reports the New York Times. Putin pledged that he would attend the Beijing winter Olympics, which Biden and other leaders are boycotting. Faced with threats of Western sanctions if Russian forces attack Ukraine, Putin talked to Xi about Russia and China cooperating to “more effectively safeguard the security interests of both parties.” The two leaders talked about building independent financial infrastructure to reduce their reliance on Western banks and vulnerability to punitive measures, and they also discussed the possibility of a three-way summit with India. While the two countries do not have an official alliance, Kremlin aide Yuri V. Ushakov briefed reporters that Xi told Putin that “in its closeness and effectiveness, this relationship even exceeds an alliance.”
The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
