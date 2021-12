Tennessee has reportedly landed transfer quarterback Navy Shuler. The App State transfer is the son of VFL Heath Shuler, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. Shuler announced the decision moments ago on social media. He wrote: "I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love and the ability to continue my academic and athletic career. I would also like to thank all of the coaches from Power 5 to Group of 5 programs that offered me. It's been very humbling. With that said, I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee, and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the Power T. I would like to thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me the opportunity! Rocky Top has always been my home. It's time to return!"

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO