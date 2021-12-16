ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Take This Hidden Gems Road Trip When You Want To See Some Little-Known Places In Illinois

By Melissa Mahoney
 23 hours ago

Want to discover some lesser-known places around the Prairie State? You’ll get to stop at places that many locals don’t even know about on our hidden gems road trip in Illinois. This trip covers 439 miles and approximately 8.5 hours of drive time, so you may want to do this trip over the course of two or three days.

You can use this interactive map to guide you and add your own stops along the way.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwQiB_0dOKYERm00
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okRYR_0dOKYERm00
1. Horseshoe Mound Preserve, Galena
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDmjm_0dOKYERm00
2. Midway Village Museum, Rockford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQX54_0dOKYERm00
3. Buffalo Rock State Park, Ottawa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIvrL_0dOKYERm00
4. David Davis Mansion, Bloomington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzTNa_0dOKYERm00
5. Hidden Lakes Historic Trout Farm, Bolingbrook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ueK7_0dOKYERm00
6. Swallow Cliff Woods North, Palos Township
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9xsz_0dOKYERm00
7. Oz Park, Chicago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09v03z_0dOKYERm00
8. Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, Oak Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKkcS_0dOKYERm00
9. Fabyan Villa Museum & Japanese Garden, Geneva

Would you like to go on this hidden gems road trip in Illinois? What other stops would you add? Tell us in the comments!

Address: 1679 N Blackjack Rd, Galena, IL 61036, USA

Address: 6799 Guilford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107, USA

Address: Buffalo Rock State Park, 1300 N 27th Rd, Ottawa, IL 61350

Address: 1000 Monroe Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Address: 475 Trout Farm Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440, USA

Address: Swallow Cliff Woods North, Palos Township, IL 60465, USA

Address: 2021 N Burling St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA

Address: 951 Chicago Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302, USA

Address: 1925 S Batavia Ave, Geneva, IL 60134, USA

Banned
18h ago

I would rather have large parts of my anatomy non surgically removed by a pack of rabid Dobermans than take a howdy dowdy road tour of fucn Illinois...

Finnigan Slade
19h ago

add Martin Luther King Drive here in Peoria to that list... bring some cigars and scratch offs

Only In Illinois

The Heart And Soul Of Illinois Is The Small Towns And These 7 Have The Best Downtown Areas

The heart and soul of a state can truly be found in its small towns. With a slower pace of life and locally-owned businesses to support, the small towns of Illinois tend to have tight-knit communities that can be hard to find in the big cities. Read on to learn about seven Illinois towns and small cities that also happen to have some of the best downtown areas you’ll find in the state.
Only In Illinois

12 Bucket-List-Worthy Restaurants To Try In Illinois, One For Each Month Of The Year

When a new year is upon us, we tend to make resolutions to do something different or try something new. Perhaps you’ll want to try a new hiking trail, visit some of the many small towns, or eat at some bucket-list-worthy restaurants in Illinois. The following is a list of some incredible restaurants you should […] The post 12 Bucket-List-Worthy Restaurants To Try In Illinois, One For Each Month Of The Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

Take This Road Trip To The Most Charming Route 66 Towns In Illinois

There’s no other American road quite as famous as Route 66 which starts in Chicago, Illinois, and travels westward where it ends in Santa Monica, California. Also known as the “Mother Road,” Route 66 in Illinois takes travelers on a nostalgic journey through charming towns and past historic and quirky roadside attractions which are always […] The post Take This Road Trip To The Most Charming Route 66 Towns In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

The Illinois Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s

Starting in the 1800s through the early 1900s, there was an influx of European settlers who came to Illinois to start a new life. One of the largest European groups to have settled here was the Germans, and you can find German cultural influence throughout the state in places like restaurants. One such German restaurant […] The post The Illinois Restaurant With German Roots That Date Back To The 1800s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

The Let It Shine Light Show Is One Of Illinois’ Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays

Drive-thru light displays in Illinois have become more and more popular over the years. Maybe you’ve been to a few already. With three locations in the Chicagoland area, Let It Shine is perhaps the biggest and brightest drive-thru event this year. And if you haven’t been yet, you may want to make plans to go […] The post The Let It Shine Light Show Is One Of Illinois’ Biggest, Brightest, And Most Dazzling Drive-Thru Light Displays appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

Choose From More Than 12 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Common Grounds Cafe & Pie Shop In Illinois

Many of us can agree that there are few things better than pie. Sweet or savory, a pie involves a flaky crust that’s filled with something delicious. Between the texture and flavor combinations, each bite of pie can truly be delightful! If you’re looking for some of the best pies in Illinois, head to Common Grounds Café & Pie Shop which offers over a dozen scrumptious options.
Only In Illinois

4 Cool And Calming Hikes To Take In Illinois To Help You Reflect On The Year Ahead

When the air becomes crisp and the weather threatens snow, it can be a challenge to get outside, but it is also the perfect time to go on one of these best winter hikes in Illinois. Clear your mind and find tranquility along these less-trafficked paths. They will give you the perfect opportunity to reflect […] The post 4 Cool And Calming Hikes To Take In Illinois To Help You Reflect On The Year Ahead appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

This Historic Park Is One Of Illinois’ Best Kept Secrets

Many parks around the Prairie State can be visited any time of year. There’s nothing better than getting outside and enjoying the fresh air at one of our many state parks. Add in a side of history, and you have Jubilee College State Park. This state park in Illinois is a place where you can enjoy the Great Outdoors — and a little bit of history — any time of year.
Only In Illinois

The One Illinois Park That Transforms Into A Christmas Wonderland Each Year

There’s no doubt that the holiday season is the most magical time of year. It’s a time to celebrate, drink hot chocolate, attend holiday parties, decorate the tree, and visit some of the best Christmas light displays in Illinois. Each year in Alton, Rock Spring Park transforms into a winter wonderland of dazzling lights in […] The post The One Illinois Park That Transforms Into A Christmas Wonderland Each Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

Visit Donner And Blitzen This Holiday Season At Illinois’ Very Own Reindeer Farm

The holiday season is here and the anticipation of Santa’s arrival has filled the air. And if you’ve ever wondered about the magical reindeer that pull his sled around the world each year, there’s a whimsical attraction you must visit. Snowman’s Reindeer Farm in Illinois is home to several of Santa’s reindeer and a whole host of fun activities. This may become the highlight of your holiday season!
Only In Illinois

Bumper Cars On Ice Is Coming To Illinois And It Looks Like Loads Of Fun

If you grew up in Illinois, then there’s a decent chance you grew up with ice skates instead of sneakers. If not, getting on the ice can be an imposing experience, full of bumps and bruises. Our suggestion for those looking for an enjoyable introduction to the rink that won’t leave you icing your knees? […] The post Bumper Cars On Ice Is Coming To Illinois And It Looks Like Loads Of Fun appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

This Might Just Be The Most Elaborate Airbnb In All Of Illinois

When searching for an Airbnb, many of us try to find a place that’s unique and far removed from anywhere we’ve stayed before. Located in Rockford is an unexpected hidden gem you’ll want to book a stay at after you see the photos. This magnificently unique Airbnb in Illinois has all the amenities you could ever want and then some. Let’s take a look:
Only In Illinois

The Secluded Restaurant In Illinois That Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook

While Illinois has a wide selection of restaurants to choose from, you’ll sometimes find a wonderful one in a secluded area that’s worth driving to. Tucked away in the White Pines State Forest, about a two-hour drive north of Chicago, there’s a lovely restaurant with delicious food, attentive service, and a cozy ambiance anyone will […] The post The Secluded Restaurant In Illinois That Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Illinois

Here Are The 11 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Illinois

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (or at least that’s what Andy Williams croons about each and every holiday season). Whether you are trying to get yourself into the Christmas spirit or you turn into Elf the minute holiday festivities come around, then you need to take a little time away from your […] The post Here Are The 11 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
