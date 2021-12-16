Take This Hidden Gems Road Trip When You Want To See Some Little-Known Places In Illinois

Want to discover some lesser-known places around the Prairie State? You’ll get to stop at places that many locals don’t even know about on our hidden gems road trip in Illinois. This trip covers 439 miles and approximately 8.5 hours of drive time, so you may want to do this trip over the course of two or three days.

You can use this interactive map to guide you and add your own stops along the way.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Google Maps

1. Horseshoe Mound Preserve, Galena

2. Midway Village Museum, Rockford

3. Buffalo Rock State Park, Ottawa

4. David Davis Mansion, Bloomington

5. Hidden Lakes Historic Trout Farm, Bolingbrook

6. Swallow Cliff Woods North, Palos Township

7. Oz Park, Chicago

8. Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, Oak Park

9. Fabyan Villa Museum & Japanese Garden, Geneva

Would you like to go on this hidden gems road trip in Illinois? What other stops would you add? Tell us in the comments!

Address: 1679 N Blackjack Rd, Galena, IL 61036, USA

Address: 6799 Guilford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107, USA

Address: Buffalo Rock State Park, 1300 N 27th Rd, Ottawa, IL 61350

Address: 1000 Monroe Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701, USA

Address: 475 Trout Farm Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440, USA

Address: Swallow Cliff Woods North, Palos Township, IL 60465, USA

Address: 2021 N Burling St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA

Address: 951 Chicago Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302, USA

Address: 1925 S Batavia Ave, Geneva, IL 60134, USA