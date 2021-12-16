ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin-Whitehall Superintendent Asks Police To Investigate Threats Against Him Over Mask Mandate

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SquOB_0dOKXbWA00

By: KDKA-TV’s Jennifer Borrasso and Bryant Reed

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Baldwin-Whitehall superintendent said he’s getting police and lawyers involved after receiving threats over the district’s masking policy.

The state Supreme Court tossed the Wolf administration’s school mask mandate last week, turning control back to local school boards. The Baldwin-Whitehall School District decided to keep a face mask requirement in place.

While Superintendent Randal Lutz said the majority of responses to the decision were respectful even if they were in disagreement, some people have threatened him. Peter Giglione, school board president, said the threats came as an anonymous email.

“I was absolutely angry when I read it. I was also hurt and upset,” Giglione said.

Watch as KDKA’s Bryant Reed reports:

“It’s profane,” he added. “I can’t read it all on the air. The one part that is concerning where there is not foul language.’You are done. You will not be our superintendent much longer.’”

Lutz said he’s contacted police and legal representation, stressing that the district takes all threats seriously.

“Concerning the question of my integrity or operating the District with some level of ulterior motive, let me be perfectly clear. I do have an agenda. I have consistently shared it with everyone. My motivation is to keep our schools open and maintain the health of our students and staff. Nothing more. Nothing less,” Lutz said in an email to families Thursday.

Giglione said school board members have also received emails telling them to quit.

“It’s shocking to me that somebody would threaten somebody over something so simple something that is in place to protect people from getting sick,” one parent told KDKA.

School officials will continue to evaluate the situation and see if any actions may be necessary, Lutz said. Baldwin police are investigating.

