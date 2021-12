The New Balance Sufmock shoes are a premium footwear style created by the brand with cold weather conditions in mind to support those seeking out a way to stay warm and cozy. The shoes come in the Sufmock X and the Sufmock 2 styles to choose from, which are characterized by their extra puffy and more subtle silhouettes, respectively. The Sufmock X has a lightweight nylon mesh upper with a water repellent finish to make it perfect for casual wear out of the house, while the Sufmock 2 has HEAT LOFT finishing that will maximize heat retention.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO