Genshin Impact: Where to Get Onikabuto

First released in version 1.2 on December 23, 2020, Albedo is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact. Although he wasn’t considered to be particularly strong in his debut, slowly but surely the player base managed to turn it around. And with Genshin Impact 2.3, Albedo has been given buffs which not only allows him to focus on what he does best but also demonstrates how much more powerful he is in certain teams. Here’s one of the best Albedo build that you can try for your Genshin Impact team.

