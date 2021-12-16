ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact: Where to Get Onikabuto

By Madison Benson
thenerdstash.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArataki Itto’s character banner recently arrived in Genshin Impact. Many players are eager to obtain Itto and level him up with the banner currently underway. You will want to level up and ascend if you use him as the main Geo character in your party. His primary ascension material is the...

Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Introducing Arataki Itto

Following the recent release of version 2.3 of Genshin Impact, MiHoYo released a new trailer showcasing a new playable character. We get to take a look at Arataki Itto, the boss of the Arataki gang. He will be released in-game on December 14. You can check the trailer out below...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Genshin Impact Ayato release date

Want to know more about Ayato, the head of the Kamisato Clan coming to Genshin Impact? Kamisato Ayato is the Yashiro Commissioner and one of the new Genshin Impact characters. Although there are not many details on Ayato, we do know he is Ayaka’s older brother and is also pals with Thoma.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Complete Expeditions

Genshin Impact is full of events, quests, and other activities to participate in, but it also contains a few passive gameplay features that don’t fully require your attention. If you’re wondering how to complete Expeditions in Genshin Impact, we’ve got all the details right here. How to Complete Expeditions in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Genshin Impact: Traveler’s Picture Book Guide

A new web event is live for Genshin Impact during Version 2.3. This event is the Traveler’s Picture Book event, where you can do some painting to win rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and other great prizes. There are different aspects to this event, such as Painting Colors, and Painting Progress. Here’s everything you need to know for this event.
VISUAL ART
Genshin Impact: The Best Albedo Build

First released in version 1.2 on December 23, 2020, Albedo is a 5-star Geo character in Genshin Impact. Although he wasn’t considered to be particularly strong in his debut, slowly but surely the player base managed to turn it around. And with Genshin Impact 2.3, Albedo has been given buffs which not only allows him to focus on what he does best but also demonstrates how much more powerful he is in certain teams. Here’s one of the best Albedo build that you can try for your Genshin Impact team.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Get Ready for Bantan Sango Case event in Genshin Impact 2.3

It's time to save the day by rescuing animals in Genshin Impact. Let's get ready to do some old catch and release action in Genshin Impact 2.3 with the newest event Bantan Sango Case Files, The Warrior Dog. Help the Bantan Sango Detective Agency complete their investigations on the "mass...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Genshin Impact Guides: Genshin Impact Tier List: Shielders

Shielders are an important class of characters in Genshin Impact thanks to the valuable benefits they provide during combat. These shielders provide dedicated shields, which are significantly more durable than the Crystallize shields produced by Geo elemental reactions. The shields provide a source of proactive mitigation, opposite of healing which is a form of reactive mitigation. They also provide massive resistance from interruptions, which is useful when dealing combos and performing calculated attacks. While there aren’t a lot of shield-producing characters in the game, it’s still important for us to rank them based on their utility. So, here’s our Genshin Impact Tier List for Shielders.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact Arataki Itto and Gorou Banner COUNTDOWN

Genshin Impact 2.3 is just some hours ago from the release of New Character and Weapon banners. The wait has been long, but Gorou and Arataki Itto are joining Genshin Impact soon!. Along with two new Geo Characters, travelers will receive a new Claymore, the Red Stonethresher. Here is a...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact Walkthrough: Lost in the Snow World Quest

One of the requirements to participate in the main of Genshin Impact 2.3 Shadows Amidst Snowstorms is to complete the World Quest: Lost in the Snow. The mission takes players in a rescued mission to the dangerous and icy mountain of Dragonspine. Here is our walkthrough to help you complete...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Genshin Impact down? How to check Genshin Impact’s server status

If you are one of the many Genshin Impact players around the world who log in regularly to get their dailies, you are aware that despite only having an optional co-op mode, the game requires a persistent internet connection to run. When its servers are down, Genshin Impact is not playable, even solo. Luckily, there are easy ways to figure out why Genshin Impact may be down, and how long the outage will last.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: Obtaining All Wormadam Forms

Despite there being several fun companions to find, Wormadam is perhaps one of the most interesting Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Much of this is because she has three forms. However, these forms don’t just change her looks. With a new cloak, Wormadam’s type changes too. So, depending on the cloak, she’ll have various uses. To ensure you get what you want, keep our guide handy to obtain all of Wormadam forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES

