Dr. Dre is celebrating what appears to be the end of his bitter divorce proceedings. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member posed in an Instagram photo in which he’s smiling in front of balloons that spell out “DIVORCED AF.” Dre was married to Nicole Young for 25 years, and she filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. There has not been an official report that the divorce has been finalized.

