ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This Holiday Season, Let’s Appreciate the Difference Health Makes

northcentralpa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The new year invites us...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverheadlocal

Let’s cool down the rhetoric and reconnect with the meaning of the holiday season

It’s the time of the year that most folks fancy-dress their home with Christmas and Hanukkah lights. Some households began ”dressing” their homes soon after Halloween. Back in the day my dad drove us “to the other side of the Island” to see the holiday decorations. (Staten Island was divided similarly to Long Island’s south and north forks.) My siblings and I would be awe-struck by the dazzling lights—the gaudier the better.
SOCIETY
kadn.com

Let Walk-On's Make Your Holidays Easier With Tasty Meal Bundles

Walk-On’s is making it easy this holiday season to spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with loved ones with its Family & Friends bundles! Guests can now order Walk-On’s Crawfish Etoufee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Rice & Beans in a quart. Each bundle feeds up to four and guests can choose from one starter, entrée and side. Order online or through the app!
FOOD & DRINKS
northcentralpa.com

How To Stay Safer and Healthier While Traveling This Holiday Season [Infographic]

(BPT) - Whether you're traveling near or far, it's important to keep up proper germ prevention methods to help you and your loved ones stay healthy. That's why Clorox is collaborating with some of the most iconic travel brands to provide disinfecting products and best practices for cleaning and disinfecting so consumers can feel more confident when they leave home this holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Racine County Eye

Holiday photos: Let’s see that cheer

Holiday photos are a great way to spread some cheer, whether it’s Fido in a reindeer costume, your kid in a bunny suit, or making treats with family. We’ll accept photos through December 24, start the voting Dec. 25 and choose the winner through Dec. 30. What does the winner get? A $100 Visa gift card.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season
yr.media

To Enjoy This Holiday Season, I Need to Let Go of Last Year’s Losses

Growing up, I felt undeniable warmth and joy every Christmas. The warmth radiating from the kitchen as my family cooked would always make me smile, and I’d feel truly at home. All year, no matter what kind of pain I felt, I pined after that feeling. The possibility that Christmas could give me this feeling of wholeness, joy, and peace for even one day kept me going.
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Philly

Open For Business: Looking For Classic Toys This Holiday Season? Moorestown’s Happy Hippo Toys Is The Place For You

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Toy stores are big businesses during the holiday season and they are quickly approaching. There’s a store in South Jersey that focuses on classic toys to inspire and motivate children’s creativity. In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to Happy Hippo Toys on Main Street in Moorestown. When you enter the Happy Hippo Toy Store in Moorestown, you can hear the happiness, see it and feel it. For 45 years, the toy store has proudly claimed itself as a classic toy store where they just have toys from the retro that still give us a rise. Some of...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
northcentralpa.com

Pandemic creating cavity-prone kids? Brush up on oral health this holiday season

(BPT) - It’s no secret, the holidays are a sweet time of year with seemingly endless sugary snacks, drinks and desserts. That, coupled with a long break from school can mean grazing in-between meals is at an all-time high for families across the nation. Thankfully, there are a few simple steps during holiday meals and get-togethers to minimize damage to your children’s teeth and gums to ensure the mouth monsters (a.k.a. tooth decay) don’t take away from your favorite holiday traditions. Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp, president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, shares her top teeth tips to help your family enjoy the magic of the holiday season and still have a cavity-free smile for family photos.
KIDS
WSAV News 3

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly during the pandemic as businesses pour money into extravagant light shows to spread cheer. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever, with sparkly spectacles that the comedic character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas […]
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Laker/Lutz News

The holidays are here — let’s have a cup of cheer

If you believe everything you hear and read, you might think that gaining weight at the holidays is inevitable. But that simply isn’t so. A study reported in The New England Journal of Medicine found that, on average, the weight gain from Thanksgiving to New Year’s ranges from 1 pound to 3 pounds.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
kmvt

Make-A-Wish urges families to donate this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Make-A-Wish Idaho is entering the holiday season with nearly 150 children awaiting wishes. Now, they are calling on Idahoans to continue their giving ways to end the year. To help combat a lack of donations due to restrictions against public events throughout the year, Make-A-Wish...
TWIN FALLS, ID
contagionlive.com

Navigating COVID-19 During the Holiday Season

Planning travel and social gatherings as Omicron gathers steam requires extra preparation and a degree of flexibility. What a difference a year makes. Vaccines were still on the horizon last December, meaning many people spent the holidays hunkered down apart from loved ones. Now that 61.1% of the country is fully vaccinated, with all but the youngest children eligible, the definition of a safer holiday looks different. The availability of vaccines–including booster shots–as well PCR and antigen COVID-19 tests means more people may be ready to travel and get together. A recent press briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) featured expert advice for laying out a holiday plan that takes into account individual and collective needs and risk tolerance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
capeandislands.org

Try making these unusual homemade gifts this holiday season

My mom’s friend Genie says the best gifts are “comestibles,” things that can be devoured and quickly disappear. She’s right. Comestibles cut to the heart of everything that is good about this season: the act of coming together, of eating and toasting and sharing. There are...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Philly

The Delco Group Surprises Aston Family Who Lost Loved One To COVID-19 With Holiday Gifts

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — A surprise for one family this holiday season is warming hearts. The Delco Group, a locally-based non-profit that aims to help members of the community, granted a Christmas wish to a family who lost a loved one to COVID-19.  “I had no idea,” Amanda Micun said.  Micun and her two children lost their husband and father, Joshua, to COVID-19 on Halloween. He was 37 years old and a Westtown East Goshen police officer. He was also a legacy member of the Green Ridge and Aston Beechwood fire departments.    “Definitely a people person, talked to everybody,” Micun said. “He was...
ASTON, PA
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy