According to a study conducted by lending firm BlockFi, many Americans are willing to accept crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin during this festive period. Payments firm Block, formerly Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), has launched a new feature that will allow its Cash App users to gift stock and Bitcoin. With the new feature, about 40 million active monthly users of Cash App can now send as little as $1 in stock or Bitcoin. Now, Block has joined other payment firms that offer similar features to their users. In May, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) said that it would begin allowing third-party wallet transfers. According to PayPal, the wallet transfers will be available for its users as well as Venmo users. Similarly, Coinbase users enjoy a gifting feature that enables them to send cryptocurrencies.

