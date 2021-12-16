New Restaurants to Open in Area Just North of City Inside New Little General Store Located in Fairmont

A new restaurant will be opening soon.Alex Hanley/Unsplash. For anyone that has ever had the need for fabric, whether for a child’s craft project, for putting together the perfect Halloween costume, or for designing clothes at home, SAS Fabrics at 5320 East Speedway, was a go-to destination here in Tucson. It had far more in stock and a larger variety than any of the national chain fabric stores around town. However, when the pandemic hit, the one-off design needs went by the wayside, and those who regularly used fabric turned to online ordering. All of this resulted in SAS Fabric closing for the pandemic in 2020 and never opening again.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO