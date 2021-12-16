ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Restaurants to Open in Area Just North of City Inside New Little General Store Located in Fairmont

connect-bridgeport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Thursday, December 16, 2021, Little General Stores will be opening its 112th convenience store alongside its 62nd and 63rd restaurant(s). Opening at 190 East Grafton Road, Fairmont WV this Exxon...

Greyson F

Popular Store Closes, Restaurant Opening in its Place

A new restaurant will be opening soon.Alex Hanley/Unsplash. For anyone that has ever had the need for fabric, whether for a child’s craft project, for putting together the perfect Halloween costume, or for designing clothes at home, SAS Fabrics at 5320 East Speedway, was a go-to destination here in Tucson. It had far more in stock and a larger variety than any of the national chain fabric stores around town. However, when the pandemic hit, the one-off design needs went by the wayside, and those who regularly used fabric turned to online ordering. All of this resulted in SAS Fabric closing for the pandemic in 2020 and never opening again.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Closing, New Restaurant Already Moving In

New food is coming your way.The BlackRabbit/Unsplash. Genuine Concepts manages a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. However, it is pulling the plug on one of its locations. The Vig is set to close for good on December 19, so any fans of the restaurant will want to stop by for a final meal in the coming days. Genuine Concepts though is not handing the location off or selling. They have decided to revamp the restaurant and convert it into a new destination for food lovers around the uptown destination.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Greyson F

New French Restaurant Opening Soon

French food is coming your way.Monika Grabkowska/Unsplash. History and French Cuisine come together in a brand new restaurant right in the heart of Phoenix. There is always movement when it comes to the restaurant industry here in The Valley, but it isn’t every day a French restaurant decides to set up shop. This is exactly what Sottise is doing.
PHOENIX, AZ
WKRC

Old-school drive-in restaurant just opened its first Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An old-school drive-in restaurant – where servers run orders out to diners' cars with special trays for in-vehicle eating – just opened its first location in Cincinnati. Swensons Drive-In opened its first Cincinnati location at 491 Ohio Pike in Union Township on Dec....
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
Only In Arkansas

The Iconic Arkansas Restaurant, Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner, Was Just Named One Of The Best Restaurants In The US

We Arkansasans know that there are some great restaurants in the Natural State. And now, it looks like the rest of the world is catching on, as the iconic Arkansas restaurant, Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner, was just named one of the best restaurants in the U.S. Ready to visit this iconic diner? For more info, call […] The post The Iconic Arkansas Restaurant, Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner, Was Just Named One Of The Best Restaurants In The US   appeared first on Only In Your State.
jerseydigs.com

New Restaurant Concept from Hook & Reel Opening in Jersey City

A national seafood chain that just celebrated a milestone will be launching a smaller-scale iteration of their brand next year with an outpost along Garfield Avenue. Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar has announced an agreement to bring a new 2,000-square-foot endeavor to Jersey City’s Twin City Shopping Center. Located at the intersection of Garfield Avenue/Broadway and 53rd Street, the company will be opening Snap Back by Hook & Reel at the property sometime next year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cbs19news

Area chef opens new Charlottesville restaurant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People might remember Chef Laura Fonner from her time on Guy's Grocery Games on the Food Network or tried her signature dishes at Duner's. But now, the Charlottesville native is opening her new restaurant, "Siren." The American-Mediterranean-inspired seafood restaurant opens Dec. 9. Fonner won $60,000...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A to open new location just outside of Pearland in December

Chick-fil-A is set to open a new location Dec. 16 at 11520 Pearland Parkway, Houston. The restaurant is just north of Pearland’s city limits close to Beltway 8. The Chick-fil-A will be locally owned and operated by Jason Deyo, who has lived in the Pearland area for the past 20 years, according to a news release sent out by the fast food chain. It will be his second Chick-fil-A restaurant, the release reads. He also owns and operates the location on 2660 Pearland Parkway, Pearland, down the same road.
PEARLAND, TX
WNYT

New restaurant opens on North Pearl Street in Albany

There's a new restaurant open for business in downtown Albany. The Skinny Pancake is at the corner of North Pearl and Stueben Street. It features crepes, coffee, burgers, salads and more. Hours are 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Iconic Seafood Restaurant Opens Second Long Island Location

A popular seafood restaurant known for its lobster rolls has opened a brand-new location on Long Island.On Friday, Dec. 9, Lobster Roll (also known as LUNCH) opened the eatery in Southampton, at 32 Montauk Highway in Southampton. The owners also operate the iconic location in Amagansett, but the So…
Eater

Stacked Sandwich Shop Will Serve its Last Oxtail French Dip on December 19

When chef Gabriel Pascuzzi announced he would be opening a new restaurant in 2017, a sandwich shop was not what most people who knew his name had anticipated. Pascuzzi’s experience had largely been in fine dining, including a gig at Copenhagen’s famed Noma, often considered one of the world’s best restaurants. But Pascuzzi wanted to put that experience to use between slices of bread — Stacked Sandwich Shop would cure, brine, smoke, and grill all of its sandwich meats, preparing everything in-house. Sandwiches like the oxtail French dip and a turkey Reuben with purple sauerkraut helped him snag the 2017 Chef of the Year accolade, and build a solid fanbase. However, after trying to weather the challenging years of the pandemic, Stacked will serve its last sandwich on Sunday, December 19.
MassLive.com

New barbecue restaurant to open in former Longmeadow’s Rinaldi’s Italian restaurant location: Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse

A new barbecue restaurant is coming to Rinaldi’s Plaza in Longmeadow. The restaurant will be opening “this coming fall” in the former Rinaldi’s Italian restaurant location, which was located at 408 Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow. Rinaldi Capital Group announced the restaurant, Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse,...
LONGMEADOW, MA
92.7 WOBM

A Favorite New Jersey Restaurant Opens it’s New Long Branch, NJ Location

There's nothing like gathering with friends at a neighborhood bar & grill to grab a drink or enjoy a delicious burger. There is a lot of excitement around the new location of MJ's Restaurant Bar & Grill's arrival in Long Branch, NJ. This is their eighth location in New Jersey. This is also a welcomed addition to the area, filling the void and taking place of the Sitting Duck Restaurant which closed earlier this year.
LONG BRANCH, NJ

