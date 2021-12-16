New Restaurants to Open in Area Just North of City Inside New Little General Store Located in Fairmont

When chef Gabriel Pascuzzi announced he would be opening a new restaurant in 2017, a sandwich shop was not what most people who knew his name had anticipated. Pascuzzi’s experience had largely been in fine dining, including a gig at Copenhagen’s famed Noma, often considered one of the world’s best restaurants. But Pascuzzi wanted to put that experience to use between slices of bread — Stacked Sandwich Shop would cure, brine, smoke, and grill all of its sandwich meats, preparing everything in-house. Sandwiches like the oxtail French dip and a turkey Reuben with purple sauerkraut helped him snag the 2017 Chef of the Year accolade, and build a solid fanbase. However, after trying to weather the challenging years of the pandemic, Stacked will serve its last sandwich on Sunday, December 19.
