County Notes (December 16, 2021)

By Writers
theava.com
 1 day ago

Supes Powerless To Slow PG&E’s Coastal Parks Logging Permits — All Mendo is left with is a lot of “hope.”. THIS CONSENT AGENDA ITEM for Tuesday’s meeting alarmed a lot of locals concerned about PG&E apparently proposing to log a bunch of trees in coastal state...

www.theava.com

theava.com

Stop the Consolidation Madness

County of Mendocino Board of Supervisors Chair, Dan Gjerde, provided an explanation (shown in italic font below) on why he supports consolidating the Auditor Controller and Treasurer Tax Collector into one elected office. Gjerde: The ordinance introduced last month and up for a second vote this month creates a higher...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Letters (December 9, 2021)

Contrary to the opinion of the letter writer critical of your decision to feature Redbeard on the front page of the November 17 edition, I thought the story written by Marilyn Davin was very even-handed. Mister Beard appears to be a very charming and resourceful fellow, and he makes those...
MENDOCINO, CA
theava.com

Off the Record (December 8, 2021)

“HE WHO WOULD KEEP A SECRET must keep it a secret that he has a secret to keep,” hence nobody who knows for a slam dunk fact if the Kennedy Assassination was a conspiracy has come forward. I think the suspiciously delayed release of the rest of the Kennedy papers probably confirms that Oswald was employed, at different times, by both the CIA and the FBI. My late comrade, Cockburn, thought there was no conspiracy, that Oswald was a small 'c' communist whose attempt to knock off General Walker, his affiliation with the Fair Play For Cuba Committee, his sojourn in Russia, and his assassination of Kennedy were inspired by genuine left sympathies. Maybe. Oswald grew up hard, and he was an intellectual of sorts whose experience could have made him a proto-Marxist, but I'm more inclined to believe what he said he was, a “dupe” in a larger scheme.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California utility faces $550M in penalties for 5 wildfires

California regulators approved a settlement Thursday placing more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties on the utility Southern California Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The penalties relate to the Thomas Woolsey, Rye Meyers and Liberty fires. The Thomas fire, which burned in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, is the eighth largest fire in California history, burning more than 439 square miles (1,137 square kilometers), according to state fire officials. Meanwhile, the Woolsey Fire that also tore through Ventura County ranks as the eighth most destructive fire in state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
California State
theava.com

The Misguided Financial Consolidation Proposal

The Auditor-Controller calculates the property tax rates, the distribution factors for ad valorem taxes, and distributes $160 million dollars to the County, Schools, School Districts, Colleges and Special Districts. The Controller is the chief accounting officer of the County and prescribes and exercises general supervision, including the ability to review departmental and countywide internal controls, over the accounting forms and method of keeping the accounts of all offices, departments and institutions. The Auditor-Controller reviews and posts all deposits of funds received by the Treasurer and audits the Treasurer’s treasury count on a monthly basis.
PERSONAL FINANCE
iheart.com

California Public Utilities Commission Unveils Plans For New Rooftop Solar

The California Public Utilities Commission plans to significantly reduce homeowner subsidies for rooftop solar. For PG&E customers, the credit would be cut in half. The commission says the new pricing system will help California’s power grid and avoid blackouts. Advocates for solar energy say reducing the credits will slow California's march towards renewable energy. This plan will be voted on by the Utilities Commission in late January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

Mayor London Breed Declares State Of Emergency In San Francisco’s Troubled Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency in San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin District Friday, allowing the city officials to waive certain laws to quickly address a rising tide of deadly fentanyl overdoses. The proclamation was an enhancement of the emergency intervention Breed rolled out earlier this week that would deploy additional police officers to the 50-square block neighborhood to target surging gun violence and open air drug dealing. The state of emergency now will bring in additional health care services. “The situation in the Tenderloin is an emergency and it calls for an emergency response,” ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

California, Arizona and Nevada agree to voluntarily cut back Colorado River water use amid ‘megadrought’

Arizona, Nevada and California officials came to an agreement on Wednesday to voluntarily reduce the amount of water being used from the Colorado River to prevent mandatory cutbacks in the coming years.In August the US government declared the first-ever water shortage in history on the river amid a prolonged “megadrought” in the US West that is a consequence of the climate crisis. Water agencies, together with the Department of the Interior, announced a $200m investment over the next two years to keep the Colorado River’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, from dropping to critically-low levels.The so-called “500+ Plan” aims to...
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas to power an additional 611 trucks

Clean Energy Fuels on Thursday announced more agreements to supply renewable natural gas (RNG) for freight and refuse trucks at various companies. The Adopt-A-Port initiative is run by Clean Energy and Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX). Chevron provides funding and supplies RNG to Clean Energy’s stations near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Payments Will Come In This State, Find Out If You Are Eligible

Between now and New Year’s Day, 900,000 stimulus checks will be sent to Californians, each worth up to $1,100. The Golden State Stimulus II program has already sent out more than 7.3 million payments totaling $5.1 billion, according to The Sun. It was also said that their ZIP code would determine when their payments are sent.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
Republic Monitor

Mailed Golden Stimulus Checks To Be Delivered Starting this Month To January Next Year

COVID-19 is spreading throughout the country, and some states provide financial assistance to those affected by it. Over 25 million people have received a direct grant from several states since September of this year. These states have used stimulus funds or surpluses to assist specific residents, such as low-income families, who have qualified for assistance, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Travis Credit Union of Solano County will be looking for a new CEO

Travis Credit Union President and CEO Barry Nelson, who began working at the Solano County-based facility in 2000, plans to retire in April 2022. The credit union stated Thursday that under Nelson, Travis Credit Union has grown to the 12th largest credit union in California, with 24 branches, $4.7 billion in assets and more than 217,000 members.
The Independent

Amid drought, California advances big new reservoir project

Amid a severe drought, California regulators on Wednesday voted to advance what could be the state's first major new water storage project in decades, despite warnings from tribal and environmental groups that it would hasten the extinction of multiple species of salmon. The vote by the California Water Commission ensured that the Sites Reservoir project will remain eligible for about $800 million in taxpayer money, representing about 20% of the project's roughly $4 billion price tag. The reservoir is one of seven water storage projects scheduled to receive funding from a voter-approved bond in 2014. Most of the money...
POLITICS
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/16: Four water storage projects pass important Prop 1 milestone; A frenzy of well drilling leaves taps running dry; Mark Arax: How we drained California dry; Details on Biden’s plan to protect water systems from hackers emerge; and more …

MEETING: The Delta Stewardship Council will meet beginning at 9am. Agenda items include the election of Vice Chair, Science Action Agenda update, the Great Delta Trail Master Plan, and a retrospective of Performance Measures for 2021. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions. PUBLIC MEETING: Sites Reservoir...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Awash in illegal pot farms, Oregon plans millions for relief

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Theft of water during a drought. Exploitation of immigrant laborers. Intimidation of residents by armed criminals. A Democratic state senator from southern Oregon said his region, awash in illegal marijuana farms that are protected by gunmen, is starting to look more like a failed state.
AGRICULTURE
thelog.com

Ask a Maritime Attorney: Am I protected by the new COVID-19 relief laws?

Under Maritime Law, how much notice must a marina give prior to increasing slip rates? My marina notified me that my rent will increase next month, and they are also increasing their security deposit. Can they charge me a new rate and increase the deposit on short notice like this or am I grandfathered in? Am I protected by the new COVID relief laws?
POLITICS

