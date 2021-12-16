ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Radioactive Sealed Sources Training

caltech.edu
 1 day ago

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive sealed sources must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in...

www.caltech.edu

Related
caltech.edu

Quantum Matter Seminar

East Bridge 201 (Richard P. Feynman Lecture Hall) The immune system is essential to protection against pathogens. Major advances in immunology have identified the components of this complex system. But substantial challenges remain to using this parts list to understand immune responses, because the system is at its heart collective, driven by interactions of cells throughout an organism. At the individual cell level, many immune processes are either stochastic or nonlinear; when embedded in the spatial context of an organism, this makes possible rich dynamical behavior. There is widespread optimism that tools from statistical physics may yield new insights into this system. The main roadblock to this approach is the difficulty of observing and perturbing immune responses in vivo, which limits our ability to make quantitative measurements of the dynamics at appropriate time, spatial, and replication scales. I will describe recent progress in developing a zebrafish model system to address this gap. As an example of this approach, I will discuss our observations of the random walk motility of T cells in the live zebrafish, which identified a constrained set of behavioral rules that enables exploration across many length scales. I will also describe recent progress in characterizing the emergence of an inflammatory tipping point in the organism and conclude by discussing the avenues that this opens for investigating collective transitions in immunity.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

INQNET Seminar

Distributing entanglement over long distances is one of the central tasks in quantum networks. An important problem, especially for near-term quantum networks, is to develop optimal entanglement distribution protocols that take into account the limitations of current and near-term hardware, such as quantum memories with limited coherence time. In this talk, I discuss how the framework of Markov decision processes can be used to address this problem. First, using this framework, I show how to obtain optimal policies for elementary links in the short-term and long-term limits. I then extend these considerations to chains of quantum repeaters. I show that the framework of Markov decision processes provides a systematic way of determining policies that are optimal (in terms of figures of merit such as fidelity and waiting time), and I also show that it can be used to address other important considerations in near-term quantum networks, such as policies that take local or global knowledge of the network into account.
SCIENCE
SB Nation

20 Foods That Will Clean Your Arteries Naturally And Protect You From Heart Attacks

One of the main causes of strokes and heart attacks, along with stress, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet, are clogged arteries, since they obstruct the normal blood flow. Our circulatory system is an intricate network of capillaries, blood vessels, and arteries, and these tubes carry oxygenated blood through your body, in order to fuel all our body’s functions.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Radioactive#Radiation Protection#The Health Physicists#The Eh S Office#Course Catalog
Good News Network

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed By The Fuel

Researchers at a lab owned by the U.S. government have passed a crucial milestone on the way to their ultimate goal of achieving self-sustaining nuclear fusion. On Aug. 8, 2021, an experiment at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) made a significant step toward ignition, achieving a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules. Researchers said this advancement puts them at the threshold of fusion ignition, which is defined as a sustainable and never-ending powerful energy source.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

FMCSA renews regulatory relief extension for truckers carrying pandemic-related goods

Washington — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration once again is extending its temporary hours-of-service exemptions and other regulatory relief for commercial truck drivers transporting items intended to assist with COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts. Announced Nov. 29, the extension of Emergency Declaration 2020-002, initially issued March 13, 2020, and...
INDUSTRY
insider.com

The 3 best men's multivitamins of 2021, backed by medical experts

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Multivitamins are a way to help ensure you hit 100% of the US Daily Value (DV) for essential nutrients. You should definitely be eating a healthy, whole-food diet first a foremost. But considering most people in the U.S....
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationCanada

A new approach finds materials that can turn waste heat into electricity

The need to transition to clean energy is apparent, urgent and inescapable. We must limit Earth’s rising temperature to within 1.5 C to avoid the worst effects of climate change — an especially daunting challenge in the face of the steadily increasing global demand for energy. Part of the answer is using energy more efficiently. More than 72 per cent of all energy produced worldwide is lost in the form of heat. For example, the engine in a car uses only about 30 per cent of the gasoline it burns to move the car. The remainder is dissipated as heat. Recovering even...
INDUSTRY
ArchDaily

How to Save Water with a Smart Water-Management System

Water scarcity will directly affect nearly 20% of the human population by 2025, according to several UN reports, and indirectly influence the rest of the planet’s inhabitants as well as economies and the whole ecosystems. Designing effective water management systems is an important process that encompasses the planning, developing, and managing of water resources, in terms of both water quantity and quality, across all water uses. It includes the institutions, infrastructure, incentives, and information systems that support and guide water management.
ENVIRONMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Are the EPA and other regulatory agencies dragging their feet by not restricting glyphosate weedkiller?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Are the EPA and big agricultural groups defending glyphosate because they need to maintain business as usual?. Should the public...
AGRICULTURE
oberlinreview.org

Completion of Reservoir Project Estimated for Spring of 2022

Big Trees, Inc., the City contractor for the Morgan Street reservoirs’ remodel, has made substantial progress on the conversion to wetland and expects to finish the project in the spring of 2022. The contractor is currently working on the improvement of water outlet structures for both reservoirs. When construction begins again in the spring, native species of wildflowers and grasses will be introduced, along with new trees in the wetland area.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

USDA Withdraws Proposed Horse Protection Rule

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Friday announced the withdrawal of a 2016 proposed rule that would have amended the Horse Protection Act regulations. APHIS is making the development of a new and improved proposal a top regulatory priority. The action allows the agency to evaluate and consider more recent findings and research and incorporate the information into a new proposed rule.
AGRICULTURE
caltech.edu

Caltech Connect training - Working effectively with students in distress

Have you been worried about a colleague or student who appears unwell or in distress, but aren't sure how to intervene? Do you feel uncomfortable engaging in a conversation about their wellbeing, or don't know how to refer to appropriate resources?. Caltech Connect training is a 2 hour interactive program...
PASADENA, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Crystal Denim Launches Carbon Footprint Calculator for Climate Action

Crystal International Group Limited has always been a leader of sustainable development in the garment manufacturing industry. Now, addressing the need for even better manufacturing practices, the denim division of Crystal International—Crystal Denim—is stepping up its sustainable journey and strategies. With the foresight of the sustainability needs for denim community, Crystal Denim is committed to taking multiple actions to lower environmental impact from a manufacturing perspective, with the focus on the reduction of carbon emissions. Several phases with a multi-pronged approach will be taken to escalate the development of sustainable denim. Crystal Denim is running a beta test of a carbon footprint...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

How AI-Powered Risk Assessment Advances Quality & Compliance Oversight

For retail and consumer goods companies, managing global supply chain networks is only becoming more complex. Covid-19 era disruptions—including transportation delays and factory closures—require retailers to have a real-time pulse on where garments are in the production process. At the same time, firms are facing increasing scrutiny over their labor compliance from consumers, regulatory bodies and NGOs, further necessitating full visibility over manufacturing operations. “Consumers have ever-increasing standards,” said David Klein, co-founder and president of Inspectorio, a quality and compliance managing platform with some of the world’s biggest brands as its customers. “And they’re not willing to forgive—or at least they’re...
RETAIL
wateronline.com

EPA Researchers Study What Causes Agricultural Nutrients To Move Into Waterbodies Of The Midwest

Phosphorus and nitrogen are essential nutrients to people, animals, and plant growth. They occur naturally in the environment at low levels; however, they can also occur in high levels when introduced through sources like agriculture. When excess nitrogen and phosphorous used in fertilizers and manure seep from agricultural fields into watersheds, they can impact larger waterbodies by increasing algae growth. This can result in harmful algal blooms, which produce toxins that can negatively impact drinking water sources, aquatic species, and recreational water activities.
AGRICULTURE
caltech.edu

Caltech Library Workshop - You and Your Thesis (Zoom Session)

This class will give a brief overview of techniques useful in the production and publication of Caltech electronic theses, including tips on formatting and submitting. It will also touch on intellectual property considerations and access, as well as thesis dissemination policies. Additional topics may include author identification (ORCIDs) and preservation of thesis-related research data.
PASADENA, CA

