HICKORY, NC (December 17, 2021) — Toastmasters of Catawba Valley celebrated their annual Christmas gathering at the home of a member on December 16. In between a shared meal and the fellowship of each other, the members of the group who are focused on growing public speaking and leadership skills caught up in person for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic.

