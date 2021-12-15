You might have a new City Council representative if you live in Denton

More than 26,000 Denton residents now have a new City Council representative.

That change follows a split council vote Tuesday night that approved new voting districts.

Support and opposition fell along the same lines established several weeks earlier in the redistricting process and publicly expressed the most explosively during the Dec. 7 council meeting.

Council member Brian Beck said he focused on keeping communities of interest together in his proposed map of council districts. Courtesy image

Unlike the week prior, the majority of people during the council’s public comment section were in favor of council member Brian Beck’s proposed map. Eleven people addressed the council either in person or by phone. Of them, eight supported Beck’s map, and three opposed it.

In addition, two people submitted their opposition in writing.

City staffers Tuesday afternoon estimated a total of 26,368 residents’ voting districts, and thus their representation on the council, would change. That number includes an estimated 18,724 registered voters.

Election dates and deadlines for the May 2022 City Council election.

Census estimates from 2019 put Denton’s total population at more than 141,000.

The City Council on Tuesday decided to proceed with the map proposed by Beck, which supporters have maintained is a more equitable drawing than either the existing map or the proposal put forward by council member Jesse Davis.

In addition to its creator’s support, Beck’s map earned the votes of council members Vicki Byrd, Paul Meltzer, Deb Armintor and Alison Maguire.

Davis and Mayor Gerard Hudspeth voted against it Tuesday and previously argued passionately in opposition.

Davis called it an attempt at gerrymandering by what he said is the council’s progressive majority.

“They want a more progressive map, and they’re going to bend over backwards to get it,” Davis said last week.

Speaking just minutes ahead of the vote Tuesday, Davis said Beck’s map and the council’s impending decision to approve it were indefensible.

“There was no gerrymandering 10 years ago,” he said.

That statement was disputed by various council members and members of the public over the past several weeks.

Hudspeth said he was in favor of confirming the status quo map for another decade, but he ultimately sided with Davis’ map.

Beck, speaking heatedly in defense of his map and his motives in drawing it, said he adhered more strongly to the redistricting criteria unanimously adopted by the council earlier this year.

He said anybody who followed those criteria and the mathematical processes he used would arrive at the same finished product he presented to the council.

“You will find you get no other map but mine,” he said.

Anybody who reaches out to him can get a full accounting of his process step by step, he said.

Beck said he wouldn’t sit still while having his motives impugned from the dais and audience.

Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said the new districts will officially take effect before the May 2022 council elections and that no council members will live outside of the districts they currently represent due to the shift.

Only the city’s mayoral and two at-large council seats will be up for election in May 2022, unless any special elections are needed. The at-large seats are elected by the entirety of Denton residents, which means no one district gets to decide who will fill them.

Meltzer and Armintor fill those seats now, and Armintor previously announced she would not seek reelection.

The first day to file for one of those three seats will be Jan. 19. The last day to register to vote in those elections will be April 7, and Election Day will be May 7.