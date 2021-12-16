ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Latest T&M News & Products - Dec 2021

By Remcom
everythingrf.com
 1 day ago

NEW – There’s more than one way to use your RF data. RF analysis...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

Latest News & White Papers this Week

This Radar Threat Simulator Helps Train Operators in Realistic EW Scenarios - Ultra. Microchip Introduces GaN MMIC Amplifiers and Transistors for 5G, Satellite and Defense Applications - Microchip Technology. CAES Introduces 3U RF Up/Down Converter from 0.5 to 18 GHz for Electronic Warfare Applications - Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. Rohde...
AUDI
pv-magazine.com

Colored optic filters for BIPV products

Researchers at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have developed a computational model to apply colored optic filters to building-integrated BIPV products, in order to improve the visual impact of rooftop projects in urban environments. “The filters are intended to be applied on already commercially available PV products,” researcher...
COMPUTERS
everythingrf.com

Remcom Conducting Webinar to Introduce its Schematic Editor for Analyzing Matching Networks

Remcom is holding a webinar for the new schematic editor and frequency-domain circuit solver for analyzing matching networks and corporate feed networks in its XFdtd simulation software. The webinar “XFdtd’s Schematic Editor for Matching Network and Corporate Feed Network Analysis” will shed light on the usage of the schematic editor to build and simulate matching networks.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T M News Products#Signal Hound Rf
Digital Trends

New Samsung and IBM discoveries could one day produce ultra-efficient chips

IBM and Samsung revealed that they are working on a new joint project: The creation of a new semiconductor design. The goal of the joint efforts of these two companies is to create a new standard of ultra-energy-efficient chips. Samsung and IBM made the announcement on the first day of...
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Quectel and Point One Navigation Develop a GNSS Module with Centimeter-level Accuracy

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global supplier of IoT modules and antennas, and Point One Navigation, a leader in precision location technology, have announced the LG69T-AM, the latest addition to the LG69T GNSS Module Series. Point One's positioning engine powers the LG69T-AM and enables centimeter-level global accuracy by integrating augmented GNSS in an affordable yet easy to use module with open-source API.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

CAES Introduces Wideband GaN-Based RF Power Amplifier for Electronic Warfare Systems

CAES has introduced a Gallium Nitride (GaN) based, high-power wideband RF amplifier that is available frequency configurations from VHF through the S-Band. The Model 8508093-1 is a ruggedized RF amplifier that CAES claims to have the industry’s best RF output power-to-weight ratio and enables long distance stand-off jamming and self-protection applications for a wide range of assets, including airborne platforms with stringent SWaP requirements such as UAVs and EW pods.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Smiths Interconnect Introduces X-Band Isolators & Circulators for Space and Defense Applications

Smiths Interconnect, a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave and radio frequency products for demanding applications has introduced a broad range of microstrip isolators, circulators and coaxial components for the X-band. Building on fifty years of experience, Smiths Interconnect’s X-Band microstrip and coaxial components are compact, high...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
everythingrf.com

Teledyne Introduces Radiation Tolerant 20 GHz SPDT Absorptive Switch for Space Applications

Teledyne e2v HiRel has announced the availability of a rad-tolerant 20 GHz, Single Pole Double Throw (SPDT) absorptive RF switch. The TDSW020A2T switch is ideal for use in demanding high reliability, space and defense applications and is now available with qualified material off-the-shelf. This new RF switch, developed on 0.15 μm InGaAs pHEMT technology, will be available as die and is qualified per MIL-PRF-38534 Class K-equivalent for space applications.
ECONOMY
everythingrf.com

Times Microwave Introduces High Frequency Test Cables for Automotive Radar, 5G, 6G and Beyond

Times Microwave Systems has introduced a new series of test cables designed to accommodate the higher frequencies required for advanced testing of automotive radar, 5G, 6G and beyond. The Clarity 110 test cables are ultra-stable through 110 GHz with exceptionally low attenuation for critical mmWave high frequency measurements, where phase stability and repeatability are of concern. It is also ideal for applications including semiconductor testing and on-wafer probing.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Akoustis Pockets Purchase Order From New Tier-1 Mobile Customer

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) won a purchase order from a new customer to develop a 5G mobile XBAW filter. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed. The new customer is a multi-billion-dollar tier-1 module maker that plans to use Akoustis' patented XBAW technology to deliver 5G mobile modules in challenging bands above 2GHz.
BUSINESS
devops.com

Log4j: It’s All About the Supply Chain, Baby!

In 2021, the security story in DevOps and DevSecOps has been the supply chain. So, it’s only fitting that we are currently experiencing the mother of all supply chain issues with the Log4j Log4Shell RCE vulnerability to close out the year. I won’t waste your time rehashing what Log4j...
SOFTWARE
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
gearjunkie.com

A Generark Battery and Solar Panel Powered Work for a Week; Here’s How

I tested the Generark HomePower ONE power station coupled with SolarPower ONE solar panels as a solution for off-grid offices for review. This system proved extremely effective, at least during a sunny week in Colorado this fall. Working remotely from a campsite in the autumn mountains is an idyllic proposition....
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
everythingrf.com

Ultra Has Developed MERTS for Mobile Electronic Warfare and Radar Conformance Testing

The MERTS (Mobile EW and Radar Test System) from Ultra Electronics is a fully mobile, turnkey system to Test & Evaluation the capability of field applications. The MERTS equipment is housed in an air conditioned ISO container and enables on site test and evaluation of radar and EW systems as well as operator training. The transmitter and antenna system features a TV camera pointing and tracking facility, GPS tracking and blind tracking from external radar inputs. The system utilises high power TWTAs which can deliver an ERP of 90 dBm (1 MW).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy