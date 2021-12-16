Travel news – live: France to ban British tourists as Greece demands PCR tests amid omicron fears

France is to ban UK tourists from midnight on Saturday.

Only travel for “compelling reasons” between the two countries will be permitted, following a surge in omicron cases in Britain.

However, French citizens and their spouses, partners and children will still be able to return to France from the UK.

Meanwhile, Greece is the latest country to introduce tighter travel rules in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.

From 19 December, all international arrivals, including those from the EU, will need to present a negative PCR test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival.

The Greek government announced the move on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Italy, which introduced similar restrictions the day before.

The current entry requirements for Greece stipulate that travellers from the UK don’t need to present a negative test if they can prove full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

Follow all the latest travel updates below: