Steve, 21, sat down and said: “I wrote my GCSEs from Great Ormond Street Hospital and that was where I met a social worker who inspired me, so, yes, that’s why I am here – because that was my low point and I want to do social work and help others like they helped me - but I need your help to get there.”Aisha, 17, spoke softly and looked away. “I am here because I’ve made loads of job applications, none successful, and I need to change how I come across because I am really shy.”Marcus, 20, seemed reluctant...

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO