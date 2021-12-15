Medicare-Related Options [Infographic]

Given the fact that COVID-19 came to the United States, I am glad for the vaccine. I had the vaccine about eight months ago and recently I went and got a booster. If the science is here, why not take advantage of it? This is not 1855, when we didn’t have such science. I have more peace of mind having a pinprick in my arm than I would if I woke up and wasn’t able to breathe. Just the thought that I want to protect myself is important to me. I have too much to accomplish before I can’t anymore.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO