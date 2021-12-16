ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood, WV

Thomas Michael Lambert

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Michael Lambert, 71, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Obituaries
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Lambert#Ruby Memorial Hospital#Roush Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy