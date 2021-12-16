Patterson re-elected head of Farm Bureau Federation

Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) announced Dec. 2 that Oceana County fruit grower and District 7 Director Michael DeRuiter was elected vice-president of the MFB Board of Directors. Elections were at the 102nd Annual Meeting in Grand Rapids last week. DeRuiter has been involved with the Farm Bureau organization since 2005, when he got involved with the Oceana County Young Farmer committee. Later he joined the county board of directors. In 2014 he was elected as the District 7 Director to the MFB board of directors. District 7 is made up of Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO