Economy

Patterson re-elected head of Farm Bureau Federation

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Patterson of Chester Township has been re-elected president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Patterson, a member of Ohio Farm Bureau’s state board since 2011, previously served...

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

Monticello Express

County Farm Bureau is honored for excellence

Jones County Farm Bureau President Chad Adams (right) receives the Outstanding County Award by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Joe Heinrich at the IFBF Annual Convention Dec. 7 in Des Moines. (Photo submitted)
JONES COUNTY, IA
Rochelle News-Leader

Polo’s Duncan re-elected as Illinois Farm Bureau VP

CHICAGO — On Dec. 7, Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) delegates re-elected Polo and Ogle County resident Brian Duncan as vice president at the organization’s annual meeting in Chicago. Duncan was elected to a two-year term as IFB vice president. Duncan has served as IFB vice president for the...
POLO, IL
Daily Advocate

Farm Bureau delegates set policy direction

COLUMBUS — Landowner rights, energy development and the Ohio State Fair were among the topics discussed by delegates at Ohio Farm Bureau’s 103rd annual meeting. A record 385 delegates representing all county Farm Bureaus participated in the debate and discussion. “The policy work that our delegates do during...
COLUMBUS, OH
Salem News Online

Local farmer, teacher re-elected to state farm bureau board

COLUMBUS – Danielle Burch of Salem has been re-elected to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation board of trustees, representing members in District 9 composed of Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage and Stark counties. Burch operates a 250-acre freezer beef and pork operation in Salem. She previously served as president of Columbiana...
SALEM, OH
State
Ohio State
northwestgeorgianews.com

Cherokee Farm Bureau wins state awards

Cherokee County Farm Bureau took home two state awards from the Georgia Farm Bureau's annual convention on Jekyll Island. “We’re proud of the work all of our volunteer members do on our behalf, and we congratulate the individual award winners, county volunteers and staff who won state awards,” GFB President Tom McCall said. “Georgia Farm Bureau’s volunteer activities include reading to students in local schools, providing teachers with resources to implement farm-centered lesson plans and working with elected officials at all levels to make sure farmers’ contributions and needs are known.”
voiceofmuscatine.com

Brent Johnson of Calhoun County elected Iowa Farm Bureau president at 103rd annual meeting

Members of Iowa’s largest general farm organization gathered at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines this week to celebrate the achievements of county Farm Bureaus and young farmer leaders from across the state, and for the first time in a decade, delegates elected a new president following the retirement of Craig Hill.
DES MOINES, IA
Person
Peaches
Ames Tribune

Iowa Farm Bureau elects Brent Johnson president as group's longtime leader retires

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation members has elected Brent Johnson to lead the influential agricultural group following the retirement of its longtime president, Craig Hill. Johnson, who farms near Manson in northwest Iowa, is the Farm Bureau's 14th board president. Hill, who farms near Ackworth in central Iowa, was president for 10 years and has been involved in Farm Bureau leadership for 40 years, the group said.
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County Farm Bureau backs Greenidge

Yates County Farm Bureau has come out in favor of Greenidge Generation’s bitcoin mining operation on Seneca Lake. A resolution adopted at the organization’s annual meeting says: “Yates County Farm Bureau strongly supports Greenidge Generation LLC and applauds its significant environmental stewardship, production of needed electrical generation and positive economic impact creating jobs and significant investment in the infrastructure for the Finger Lakes Region.”
YATES COUNTY, NY
KRMS Radio

Todd Hays Re-Elected To Vice President Of Missouri Farm Bureau

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Todd Hays of Monroe City was re-elected to a two-year term as vice president of the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation (MOFB) during the organization’s 107th Annual Meeting on December 7 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Hays was first elected vice president in 2010....
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Daily Journal

Missouri Farm Bureau gathers for 2021 Annual Meeting

My family and I could not be more excited to be back at the Lake of the Ozarks experiencing Missouri Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in person this weekend. Our kids look forward all year to the food, the friends and the fun. Jennifer and I love those parts too, but we also enjoy the robust discussion about issues that matter to our farms and communities.
AGRICULTURE
#Ohio State University#Re Elected#Apples#Northeast Ohio#Ohio Farm Bureau#Trumbull
capitalpress.com

Idaho Farm Bureau adopts land-protection policy

Preserving agricultural land as the state population grows is the focus of a new Idaho Farm Bureau Federation policy. The policy calls for helping legislators develop a plan to preserve farmland. It supports “legislation to protect agricultural land through voluntary agreements and programs based on incentives.”. Voting delegates from...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Farm Bureau prioritizing urban ag involvement

Illinois Farm Bureau prioritizing urban ag involvement. Continuing to bridge the gap between rural and urban agriculture was identified as a top priority by delegates at the 2021 Illinois Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. Mark Gebhards, IFB’s Director of Governmental Affairs says delegates gave the board more direction on how to...
AGRICULTURE
shorelinemedia.net

DeRuiter named V-P of Michigan Farm Bureau

Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) announced Dec. 2 that Oceana County fruit grower and District 7 Director Michael DeRuiter was elected vice-president of the MFB Board of Directors. Elections were at the 102nd Annual Meeting in Grand Rapids last week. DeRuiter has been involved with the Farm Bureau organization since 2005, when he got involved with the Oceana County Young Farmer committee. Later he joined the county board of directors. In 2014 he was elected as the District 7 Director to the MFB board of directors. District 7 is made up of Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties.
AGRICULTURE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Farm Bureau recognizes young leaders

The community-support efforts of young Illinois farmers, including several in west-central Illinois, were highlighted this past weekend during the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Chicago. As part of that, 2021 County Young Leader Awards were presented to recognize young leaders and county farm bureaus statewide for community projects and...
CHICAGO, IL
Economy
Politics
voiceofmuscatine.com

Wisconsin Farm Bureau sets policy priorities, elects officers

Wisconsin Farm Bureau sets policy priorities, elects officers. Dairy supply and pricing, DNR permitting, and taxation were some of the top topics discussed by Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation delegates Monday. As little as three years ago, a recommendation for any form of dairy supply management had almost no support from...
AGRICULTURE
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Patterson Farm Preservation

Patterson Farm Preservation, Inc. (PFP) invites the public’s involvement in saving Lower Makefield’s historic Patterson Farm. Earlier this year preservation advocates Preservation Pennsylvania (preservationpa.org) added Patterson Farm/Satterthwaite House to their 2021 At Risk List, focusing statewide attention on Patterson Farm’s plight. Patterson Farm was obtained by Lower Makefield township in...
LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
The Citizens Voice

Crestwood keeps Boone as board president

During a brief reorganization meeting on Thursday, the Crestwood School Board voted to retain Barry Boone as board president for another year. The four winners in the Nov. 2 election — Boone, Randy Swank, John Macri and Marla Campbell — began their four-year terms at the meeting, and the board also appointed Stacy Haddix as board vice president. Crestwood’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16.
POLITICS

Community Policy