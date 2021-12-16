ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State refunds good news for drivers who have suffered high rates

Daily Mining Gazette
 1 day ago

After years of the suffering highest auto insurance rates in the nation, Michigan drivers finally will have something to show for their high payments — a refund of $400 per vehicle from the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fund. While many were pleased to hear the...

www.mininggazette.com

Detroit News

Insider: Who deserves credit for $400 refunds for Michigan drivers?

Lansing — Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a top Republican lawmaker, pushed back last week on the idea thatDemocratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmerdeserved the credit for $400 refunds on the way for drivers in the state. "Let's not forget that in '19 the governor fought this every step of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer announces $3B in refunds for Michigan drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a move aimed at putting money back into the pockets of Michigan drivers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced on Tuesday that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) has acted upon the governor’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders and will begin the process of refunding $400 per vehicle to Michigan drivers immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBC.com

$125 Refund Planned for State Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS — You can probably expect a little bit of spending money in 2022, courtesy of the State of Indiana. An estimated 4.3 million Indiana taxpayers will get a $125 refund after they file their taxes, should pending legislation pass and become law, Gov. Holcomb said Wednesday. “Despite a...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refund

LANSING, Mich.—Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that $3 billion in refunds are on their way to Michigan drivers. The governor’s office said that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCAA) acted on Whitmer’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders. Refunds of $400 per vehicle will be processed by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Markkanen: MCCA Refunds Coming Thanks To Auto Insurance Reform

State Rep. Greg Markkanen today said car insurance reforms he worked to develop and approve will lead to money going back to U.P. drivers in upcoming months. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced it will provide $400 refunds for each insured vehicle early next year. The state’s new car insurance laws call for periodic audits of the MCCA’s finances, and require refunds for Michigan drivers when certain financial criteria are met.
POLITICS
moodyonthemarket.com

Nesbitt Hails News Of Auto Insurance Refunds

State Senator Aric Nesbitt is hailing news of $400 refunds coming to Michigan drivers as a result of the state’s auto insurance reform package. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced this week the refunds will go to insured drivers in the second quarter of next year after an audit found a surplus in the fund. Nesbitt says the state Legislature’s auto insurance reform, now Public Act 21 of 2019, directed the MCCA to issue refunds to drivers every three years following an audit by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The MCCA board voted on November 3 in favor of issuing refund checks following an organizational analysis that found about $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders. We learned the refunds will be $400 on Tuesday. Nesbitt says the news is “a big win for Michigan’s auto owners and a direct result of our landmark reforms passed by the Legislature in 2019.”
POLITICS
Daily Mining Gazette

Insurance refund checks don’t fix no-fault reform shortcomings

Four hundred bucks doesn’t go as far as it once did. It’s about what a typical family of four spends for a couple weeks worth of groceries. Or a car payment. Or a couple of utility bills. Four Benjamin Franklins would mean quite a bit to many of...
ECONOMY
ironcountyreporter.com

Car Insurance Refunds coming to U.P. drivers

UPPER PENINSULA — State Rep. Greg Markkanen announced car insurance reforms he worked to develop and approve will lead to money going back to U.P. drivers in upcoming months. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced it will provide $400 refunds for each insured vehicle early next year. The state’s new car insurance laws call for periodic audits of the MCCA’s finances, and…
POLITICS
The Associated Press

2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Insurance companies operating in Louisiana will be charged at least $100 million to pay the claims of two failed property insurers who went belly up in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath. But the cost of dealing with the insolvent insurers ultimately will fall on the state after companies recoup the dollars through a series of tax credits.
LOUISIANA STATE
abc12.com

Timeline announced for $400 Michigan auto insurance refunds

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers must receive their $400 per vehicle auto insurance refunds by May 9, according to a new timeline announced Monday. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services sent a bulletin to insurance companies, instructing them to send the refunds to customers no later than May 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox11online.com

State works to tackle high COVID-19 hospitalization rates with staffing solutions

MADISON (WLUK) -- With COVID-19 hospitalizations at a high for the year and experts carefully watching the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Evers and health leaders say they are working to bring more healthcare workers to Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake...
MADISON, WI
Daily Mining Gazette

Incentive funds should help Michigan compete for jobs

If Michigan has to get back in the corporate welfare game, the approach moving through the state Legislature is better than past efforts, which spent a lot of taxpayer money but didn’t produce much in terms of jobs and other spin-off benefits. Lawmakers, in consult with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Iowa's Adult COVID Booster Rate High Compared to Surrounding States

(Undated) -- More adults in Iowa are getting COVID-19 booster shots compared to most other bordering states. Some pharmacists say people are getting their shots in preparation for the holidays. "They're wanting to be around family and so on," says Hartig pharmacist Kris Moser. "[They're] just feeling that they'll be...
IOWA STATE

