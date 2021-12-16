ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Thanks PHF

By Editorial
Daily Mining Gazette
 1 day ago

Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY) would like to thank the Portage Health Auxiliary for their...

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houghton, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Houghton, MI
Society
City
Baraga, MI
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Biden administration exits talks over compensating families separated at border

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration walked away from negotiations to financially compensate families the Trump administration separated at the border, three lawyers for the families said Thursday. "There's no explanation for not settling these cases other than the Biden administration is unwilling to use literally any political capital to...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky

Comments / 0

Community Policy