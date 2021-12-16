ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ofcom: Full fibre reaches 8m UK homes

By Colin Mann
Advanced Television
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFull-fibre broadband is now available to more than 8 million UK homes, as rollout accelerates, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Connected Nations report on the availability of broadband and mobile services across the UK. It reveals that the rollout of future-proof, full-fibre technology is accelerating at its fastest...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofcom#Fibre#Mobile Data#Virgin Media#Economy#Uk#Connected Nations#The Uk Government
