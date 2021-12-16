One Championship: Winter Warriors 2 | Preview and Predictions

With three knockouts already in his boxing career, Jake Paul is feeling ambitious going into his rematch vs. Tyron Woodley. After working out in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, the undefeated Paul (4-0, three KOs) shared his feelings about Saturday's fight and his plans for the future. He compared his journey in boxing to that of a certain world-famous Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua shockingly suffered his first professional loss to the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. In that fight, he knocked down Ruiz in the third round only to get dropped twice later in the round himself. A clearly rattled Joshua never really recovered and was downed twice more in the seventh as the fight was stopped.
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls have ten players in the league's health and safety protocols. Therefore, I think that they should give LiAngelo Ball a shot. His brother Lonzo is the team's starting point guard.
Throughout WWE fans have seen the company release a number of Superstars, and a few weeks ago Scotty 2 Hotty publicly announced that he had requested his release from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach and producer in NXT, but now it seems that he’s...
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is probably one of the most intelligent fighters that ever lived. Very underrated in all-time ranking talks too. His fight style of boxing and fighting would have been problematic for any competitor. Any era surely. His brain, jab, always unpredictable but consistent mentality and...
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion on a game-winning touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce in overtime. Kelce’s heroics caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to Twitter to commend Kelce for his performance in hilarious fashion. Well, Kelce tweeted back at The King with this perfect response.
Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American this Saturday.“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out," Bostwick...
Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
UFC 269 might go down as the best event of a 2021 slate that included some of the most memorable fights and finishes in MMA history. The latest edition of “Fight Motion” includes detailed footage of Julianna Pena’s historic upset of all-time great champion Amanda Nunes, plus Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier that silenced any questions about who is the true king of the UFC’s lightweight division.
Danny Kingad long ago established himself as one of the young pillars of the One Championship organization. The jury remains out on whether or not he can take the next step in his development. The 26-year-old Filipino standout will lock horns with Kairat Akhmetov—their pairing has been billed as a...
Considered one of the top prospects in the bantamweight division, Raoni Barcelos had a five-bout UFC winning streak snapped at the hands of Timur Valiev at UFC Fight Night 190 this past June. Barcelos lacked the volume of his opponent, but he authored the fight’s most decisive moment when he...
It’s a well-known fact that one of the most exciting and stacked divisions in mixed martial arts has always been the middleweights. In most promotions, that would be the 185-pound weight class, and in ONE Championship, with their hydration rules, this would be the 205-pound guys. It’s no surprise...
Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Rising Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight Andre Muniz has his sights set on who he would like for his next opponent. Recently at...
Top Polish mixed martial arts promotion Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki returns for its final event of 2021, and the KSW 65 weigh-in was filled with drama. Most notably, former featherweight champion Daniel Torres lost his belt prior to his first title defense. Torres (12-4, 1 NC) came in a pound over championship weight and has been stripped of the title. His bout against Salahdine Parnasse will continue with only Parnasse (15-1-1) eligible to win the belt, and Torres will surrender 30% of his purse as well. Additionally, prelim fighters Hassan Shaaban and Bartosz Rewera failed to make weight. Shaaban has been replaced by Piotr Olszynka, who will now face Patryk Likus, while Rewera has been fined 30% of his purse.
One Championship ended its year with a pre-recorded event that saw many Team Lakay standouts take on fighters from all over the world. In the “Winter Warriors 2” main event, Kairat Akhmetov upended Danny Kingad (14-3, 10-3 One) after three rounds of combat. One-time flyweight titleholder Akhmetov (25-2, 6-2 One) made the most out of the very first kick thrown by Kingad, taking Kingad down immediately. From there, “The Kazakh” kept heavy pressure while landing shots and control time for practically the entire round. The Team Lakay representative may not have gotten up in the first round, but he managed to get off some offense in Round 2 as he staved off relentless takedown efforts from Akhmetov. Eventually, Akhmedov did get “The King” down on his back, where he again reigned in top position until the round concluded.
Comments / 0