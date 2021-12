This piece originally appeared in the December 2021 edition of MReport, available here. Thomas Showalter is Founder and CEO of Candor. He has held a variety of key executive C-suite executive roles over his years in the industry across a variety of firms, including Digital Risk, CoreLogic, First American, Loan Performance, Experian, and several boutique data and analytics firms. Showalter’s background also includes a stint at NASA, where he developed a variety of aerospace technologies for use in civilian and military aircraft, as well as the former Space Shuttle program.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO