SUMMERTOWN -- It was an early gift worth waiting six years for. Three days before Christmas of 2015 was the last time Summertown had hosted Lawrence County on the historic Gene McBee Court. The home team delivered then, and both teams gave back to the crowd that gave so much to them in an overtime thriller Friday that eventually saw the host Eagles delivering again, edging their in-county rivals 74-69.

