Emma Quintanilla of Salem, OR signs with UCC Women's Soccer for the fall of 2022. Emma is a standout central midfielder from Mckay High School and has helped lead the program to it's first playoff berth in school history in 2021. As a 4-year starter, Emma has earned All-League Honorable Mention as a Freshman and earned Second Team All-League Honors in her sophomore and senior season. She was voted Team MVP by her coaching staff and will bring a wealth of composure and vision to UCC's midfield. Emma is a member of the National Honor Society and is an Honor Roll student at McKay High School. She plans to pursue a degree in Dental Assisting at UCC and is excited to continue her soccer career. Go Hawks!

SALEM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO