Big changes are happening in Harbor Springs, MI. Michiganders are very familiar with the Boyne name as most of us have taken a vacation to one of the resorts. Now, what we all know as Boyne Highlands will be going through a big change and will be known now as The Highlands at Harbor Springs. The resort's leadership team is rebranding and has plans to make The Highlands at Harbor Springs a premier, four-season resort for the Midwest by 2030.

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO