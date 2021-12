Wayne Medical Center (WMC) recently presented awards to staff members who reached service milestones in 2020 and 2021. Awards were presented to 35 employees who were recognized for providing a combined 455 years of service to the medical center and community. “We are truly grateful for the service that these dedicated employees have provided, not only to our patients at Wayne Medical Center, but also to the community,” said WMC CEO Tyler Taylor.

