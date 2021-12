MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A dream became a reality on Wednesday as community members came together to celebrate the opening of the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House. The 27,000-square-foot, two-story facility, located next to the UP Health System Marquette hospital, began construction in August 2020. This home away from home is for patients and families that travel across the Upper Peninsula to receive specialty medical care at UP Health System. It includes 20 private guest rooms, two overnight support suites, a community kitchen, and a chapel.

