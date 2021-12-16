Robin Hilton

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAs the poet Louise Erdrich said, "life will break you" and "nobody can protect you from that." But, really, that's okay. At the end of the day, grief, pain, loneliness and yearning are all an inextricable part of the seemingly endless and...

The end of 2021 is offering a powerful, if jarring message to culture critics whose egos are bound up in their opinions. A few great songs and albums are surfacing as consensus picks within the morass of year-end best-of features, but even those represent nonconformist impulses and private pleasures more than any sense of a public sphere. And the proliferation of lists makes it difficult to have a maverick opinion, too: Everything is being touted by someone, somewhere.
Much like the Ramones, I've spent the better part of this year sitting in my room. But thankfully, through Instagram Stories, Spotify links and lovingly curated playlists from friends, I've still found ways to swap songs I love with the people I love. From all the melodies I've been lucky enough to exchange this year, here's a selection with no particular hierarchy — save the well-earned No. 1 placement of "Roaring 20s," because absolutely nothing has made me laugh harder this year than Flo Milli rapping over Zero Mostel's rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."
The year in hip-hop can't be quantified by new music alone. Not in 2021, when starting a podcast feels like a rite of passage for every rapper flirting with retirement. Ever since the podfather Combat Jack taught hip-hop how to "dream them dreams," the proliferation has been unreal. Now podcasts are the culture's official mouthpiece and the genre is as varied as the rap game itself. You can hear everything from real journalism and cultural criticism to straight-up jaw jacking. Here's my shortlist of the best hip-hop podcasts of the year, along with the albums I couldn't stop listening to in between time.
What a delight – in a year of so much drab sameness, of anticipation and then canceled plans – to hear a song or album for the first time and think: This is exactly where I want to be. And then to retain that feeling as you listen to it over and over for the next little while. This year, I noted each time I heard a new voice that felt like an old friend or a story I thought I knew told from a fresh angle; here's a selection of those moments, arranged alphabetically.
Bob Boilen

Some of my favorite music of 2021 came from artists who were new to me — a contrast to my 2020 list, the year COVID made it extra challenging to the unknowns. Among the new finds are the Isle of Wight rock and droll duo Wet Leg; Charlie Hickey, who covered a Phoebe Bridgers song as a 13-year-old, now she's singing on his record; Olivia Rodrigo, with an expressive and explosive album on youthful heartbreak, and Arooj Aftab's smoky and solemn reflections, have all made for a year I'm grateful for.
Bob Boilen's Favorite Music of 2021 Is...

I don't watch TV shows or movies, but I fall in love easily with songs that have a good story and 2021 was a year full of gripping tales by some brilliant storytellers. Lucy Dacus took us back to her high school and vacation bible school days on her album Home Video. Her song "Thumbs" was a painful story about revenge that was often difficult to hear, but so skillfully executed. I needed humor in 2021 too, and thankfully there was plenty to be found in songs like "Back of My Hand," a tale of over-the-top fandom by Bachelor (a collaboration between Jay Som and Palehound) Tōth's "Turn Around (Cocaine Song)" is the story of trumpeter Alex Tōth being asked to play Ave Maria at his aunt Mary's funeral but instead having his addictions overtaking him and passing out in pew. Wet Leg's "Chaise Longue" was the funniest rock song about sex in decades.
The 50 best albums of 2021, No 2: Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend

Wolf Alice’s third album could easily have been a disaster. They made it with Markus Dravs, the go-to producer for going big (Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Florence + the Machine). It’s a move that can fit uncomfortably for anyone not born in Bono’s image, as the low-key London four-piece clearly aren’t. Then the pandemic hit. Stuck in Dravs’ studio in Brussels, they meticulously refined the album, risking sucking the life from it. Somehow they skirted both pitfalls: Blue Weekend is Wolf Alice’s biggest and most immediately satisfying album – cresting shoegaze, woozy classic rock, inventive acoustic songwriting cohered by melodies that aren’t just sticky, but frequently moving. It’s also one that’s seldom as straightforward as it seems, deriving its greatest potency from Ellie Rowsell’s subtly layered songwriting.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
