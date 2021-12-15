ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fi O'Reilly

Fi O'Reilly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like the Ramones, I've spent the better part of this year sitting in my room. But thankfully, through Instagram Stories, Spotify links and lovingly curated playlists from friends, I've still found ways to swap songs I love with the people I love. From...

knpr

Anamaria Sayre

Change was the inescapable yet exhilarating undercurrent of my year. Between moving back across the country, graduating from school and completing a full circle year with NPR, I needed a soundtrack to color all the transition and match the unpredictability of my own personal moment. There was no shortage of music that fit that need. I'm dedicating this page and este año to all the amazing Latinos who carried on with la lucha this year and made expectation-defiant, wide-reaching sonic masterpieces. These artists filled life with a lot of smiles and copious amounts of living room dancing.
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song 'Tears in the Club'

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
knpr

Issa Rae's favorite Tiny Desk concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked actor Issa Rae to pick her favorites. When it comes to music curation, the synergy between HBO's Insecure and Tiny Desk Concert series...
knpr

Ann Powers

The end of 2021 is offering a powerful, if jarring message to culture critics whose egos are bound up in their opinions. A few great songs and albums are surfacing as consensus picks within the morass of year-end best-of features, but even those represent nonconformist impulses and private pleasures more than any sense of a public sphere. And the proliferation of lists makes it difficult to have a maverick opinion, too: Everything is being touted by someone, somewhere.
knpr

Marissa Lorusso

What a delight – in a year of so much drab sameness, of anticipation and then canceled plans – to hear a song or album for the first time and think: This is exactly where I want to be. And then to retain that feeling as you listen to it over and over for the next little while. This year, I noted each time I heard a new voice that felt like an old friend or a story I thought I knew told from a fresh angle; here's a selection of those moments, arranged alphabetically.
knpr

Hazel Cills

Much of the music I admired in 2021 came from artists working unapologetically on their own terms. I reached frequently for risk-takers — blown-out pop-punk makeovers from unexpected voices, a New Age composer returning to music after stepping away for decades, a bedroom pop producer reworking UK garage samples into two-minute bites of brilliance. All were a welcome reminder that music has no rules, and that you can't sit around waiting for someone to give you permission to create what you want, how you want to.
knpr

Cat Sposato

This year, my music listening habits were fraught with the battles of the generation wars. My music taste contains multitudes, and while most of my favorite projects and tracks were made by my favorite millennial artists, like ZAYN, Adele and Aventura, I also found myself flocking to artists that represent the new vanguard in music: Gen-Zers like Lil Nas X, Talia Goddess and Joshua Bassett topped my playlists over and over again.
toolfarm.com

Waves Retro Fi

Spark real life in your tracks: Retro Fi is the ultimate lofi FX chain, with everything you need to produce authentic lofi textures, warm analog sounds, and mesmerizing nostalgic vibes. Vintage cassette tones. Deep vinyl grooves. A massive palette of lofi noises, spaces, devices, and textures. Retro Fi has what...
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
Variety

The Best Music Books of 2021

So many music books, so little time. As always, we did our best to keep up with the bounty of music tomes that have hit the shelves in the past year, and as always, we failed dismally — but we did read quite a few! Below are our summations of the best ones that we actually managed to finish, with no offense intended toward those we didn’t. “The Beatles — Get Back”  by the Beatles; John Harris (editor) — When the book component of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” memorial year came out in hardback in October, full of transcribed dialogue...
E! News

Susan Kelechi Watson Predicts Who Will Cry the Most When This Is Us Ends

Watch: Susan Kelechi Watson Talks "This Is Us" Legacy at 2021 PCAs. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson caught up with Laverne Cox at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. Of course, since the final chapter of This Is Us is set to begin on Jan. 4 on NBC, Cox made sure to ask the performer about the sixth and final season of the critically acclaimed drama.
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
