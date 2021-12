Nascar driver Brandon Brown has said that he has no interest in politics and distanced himself from the anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.The slogan is a euphemism for “F*** Joe Biden” in conservative circles that sprung from a misheard chant at a Nascar race in October. A reporter misheard the crowd chanting “F*** Joe Biden” as “Let’s Go Brandon” after Brown won his first Nascar race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.The phrase was subsequently picked up by supporters of former President Donald Trump and became an anti-Biden war cry. The phrase has also been routinely chanted at football...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO