ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

2. Upcycle old ornaments for a trendy look.

By Cassie Sheets
Beatrice Daily Sun
 2 days ago

TikTok creator @genevavanderzeil took some old...

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Moms At Genesis Women’s Shelter Remembered This Christmas Thanks To Texas Jewelry Company

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The co-owners of local jewelry line Allie + Bess took jewelry supplies to the Genesis Women’s Shelter to help the kids staying there make bracelets to give to their moms for the holidays. Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman are local moms and friends who co-founded Allie and Bess in August of 2019. With an initial investment of just $100, the brand has expanded exponentially to now operate with a run rate of more than $2.5M. They say they wanted to ensure the moms are remembered this holiday season. “During the holidays, kids are for sure the focus and sometimes the mothers get forgotten, so we wanted to make sure they feel special and loved during this holiday season,” Callarman described. They say some of the kids got so into making the jewelry for their moms, that they made matching necklaces or bracelets for themselves.
LIFESTYLE
domino

Jordan Ferney Decorated Her Christmas Tree With Only One Kind of Ornament

Jordan Ferney has never been one to compromise when it comes to her home’s decor (see: her dedication to joyful design despite living in a rental), and that sentiment rings especially true during the holiday season. Because the decorative additions are temporary, no permission (or cumbersome installation) is needed. So Ferney enlisted Domino’s style director, Naomi deManana. Although she grew up in a family who treated decking the halls as a major event, a picture-perfect space is never Ferney’s goal—creating a warm and welcoming environment is. “My mom was an artist, and the holidays were her creative outlet,” she says.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Christmas present wrapping hacks, from decorative touches to sustainable alternatives

It's the same story every year: after hours trawling the shops and online, you have finally bought all your presents – even something for difficult Aunt Sally and your brother who has everything. You pile it all into the car home and forget about it until Christmas Eve when you hastily stick together some scraps of wrapping paper from mum's crafting drawer. Under the tree, your presents look like a bleak afterthought next to the gorgeously presented offerings of your siblings. At the best of times, gift wrapping can be as much of an undertaking as buying in the first place. The...
LIFESTYLE
williams-sonoma.com

How to Beautifully Wrap Gifts Without Wasting Paper

There are few small indulgences that can do more to build anticipation for the holidays than a few perfectly wrapped gifts. Yet, with recycling, reusing and repurposing always front of mind as we approach 2022, the scraps of discarded wrapping paper start to seem like a missed opportunity. Here’s a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#Terracotta#Color Scheme
SPY

Deck the Halls with the Best Christmas Garlands of 2021

Like with any good stage show, the main characters can only shine when supported by an excellent cast. In the case of Christmas decorations, one of the best Christmas garlands is unlikely to ever steal the limelight from your tree, but it can definitely go a long way to completing the Christmassy feel of a space. We should take a minute to note that garland comes in all shapes and sizes. You might remember making popcorn or paper garland as a child. In the list below, we’ve focused mostly on pine-based, artificial garlands. However, that doesn’t mean all garland looks the...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Call the Closer” Breathed New Life Into This Kitchen with Two-Toned Cabinets

When catering to more than one person’s design preferences, a renovation can get…complicated. Opinions differ, disagreements ensue, and stress can escalate. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Call the Closer,” host and real estate expert Lauren Risley took on clients who couldn’t have had more opposite stylistic visions. But through communication, joint decision-making, and a whole lot of patience, Risley was able to marry multiple styles under one roof.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $400 Redo Full of Upcycles Gives This “Dorm Vibes” Bedroom a Sophisticated New Look

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Moving in with your partner is a big, exciting step in any relationship — but it can also bring some new challenges. Aside from figuring out finances and adjusting to a new routine, discovering your joint design style can be tricky. Sometimes, a fresh set of eyes is exactly what you need to get the ball rolling to merge two styles into one.
INTERIOR DESIGN
San Angelo LIVE!

2021 San Angelo LIVE! Christmas Decoration Contest

SAN ANGELO, TX – Do you think you have the most decorated house in San Angelo? Well this year San Angelo LIVE! is holding a Christmas decoration contest. The contest will go on until Monday, Dec. 20. Contestants can enter their photos by sending them to San Angelo LIVE!'s Facebook Messenger or email your photos to sanangelolivechristmas@gmail.com. Please include your name, good contact information, and address of the home. If not included the photos will not be added to the contest or article.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Cowl

The Shattered Ornament

I left a glittering ball of green at your doorstep,. Knowing the emerald hue was a color you adored. Waiting for your comforting touch to pull it off the empty porch. Letting the small cotton balls gracefully glide to the ground. Fragments of this coat began to dot Earth’s exposed...
DESIGN
countryliving.com

69 DIY Christmas Ornaments Your Family Will Treasure for Years

When it's time to trim the Christmas tree this year, we know that you will want to grab your tried-and-true ornaments that you have been using year after year, and for good reason, the memories they hold are priceless. And while they're a surefire way to spruce up your, well, spruce, we think DIY Christmas ornaments can be just as meaningful. (Especially if you can turn making handmade ornaments into a fun Christmas activity for the family and create memories together!) Whether you're already in the holiday spirit and can't wait to get to work, or want to hold off on making them until you've picked out your tree, there's never a wrong time to start thinking about what homemade Christmas ornaments you want to create this season.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spokesman-Review

Upcycled Life: Paper bag stars

Our family has collected a small assortment of paper bags this year from individually packed kids crafts and friendly neighborhood porch dropoffs. Put those used paper bags to work as a winter star. We especially like hanging them in the window with twinkle lights. 1. Fold a paper lunch bag...
SPOKANE, WA
fox4now.com

These New Hot Cocoa Bombs Look Just Like Ornaments

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hot chocolate bombs have been trending for the past few winters, and they don’t...
FOOD & DRINKS
monitorsaintpaul.com

RETHINK upcycles old clothes with style

In a world of fast fashion, we offer a different option for shopping: mend your wardrobe, shop your closet, shop the consignment/vintage stores, don’t give up on those family hand-me-downs, and build your wardrobe with pieces that will stand the test of time.”. Artist and business founder Kristen McCoy...
APPAREL
cortlandstandard.net

Ornamented by memories

Think of a Christmas ornament, perched on the branch of a spruce, or maybe a fir. A bit of beauty to highlight a season of light in the darkest time of the year. Maybe there’s a memory attached to it: that Christmas when your mother brought home an ornament for each of her children; that Christmas when you held your newborn up to the lights for the first time; that Christmas you couldn’t possibly forget, even if you wanted to.
RYAN
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Ultra suede jacket

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday we feature a great jacket to pair with nearly anything in your wardrobe. Ultra suede has the look and feel of suede without all the dry-cleaning fuss. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at...
GREEN BAY, WI
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Island Fruit Snacks

The RIND Snacks ISLAND Blend is the latest flavor being offered by the brand to provide consumers with a way to enjoy some warm weather fruits in a convenient, easy way. The product features honeydew melon, mandarin oranges and banana that have been dried to give them a candy like flavor profile. The dried fruit snack is crafted with upcycled fruit that might otherwise go to waste to give it an eco-friendly edge, while also having a high-fiber profile that has nothing added to the recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beatrice Daily Sun

1. Eggless Eggnog

You might think it’s impossible to make a vegan version of eggnog, but @sammynicksldn proves it’s possible with her fluffy, creamy, and completely eggless version of this holiday favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Beatrice Daily Sun

2. Create a gift bag out of wrapping paper.

Gift bags are more expensive than wrapping paper, so learning how to wrap difficult objects like hats can save you some money during the holiday season. TikTok user @beeandblooms has been showing off some wrapping skills, and this hack to create a gift bag shape out of wrapping paper is a must-watch.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy