ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3. DIY your own glitter ornaments.

By Cassie Sheets
Beatrice Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Clear ornaments are easy to find at craft...

beatricedailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DIY Christmas fragrance goes viral on TikTok, and you can make it at home

Do you want a holiday home fragrance but don’t want to break the bank? Shannon Doherty has a DIY recipe that you can whip up right in your kitchen. The Connecticut-based lifestyle content creator shared her family’s festive fragrance recipe to TikTok a day after Thanksgiving, and she says it’ll make your house "smell like Christmas."
RECIPES
architectureartdesigns.com

9 Bathroom Decorating Ideas To Inspire You

The bathroom is a very important room in a house. It must be perfectly organized, but also nicely decorated, to have a good time. The dark colors are very elegant in the bathrooms. Here, the black marble is highlighted thanks to the light wood cabinet and the two white basins. We like the mirror with rounded edges, which modernizes the room!
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Cramped, Dingy Kitchen Gets a Personality-Packed Redo Full of Doable DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Not every renovation can be tackled in a weekend. For spaces that are too dated, too dingy, and too far gone, it’ll take more than just a fresh coast of paint to bring it back to life. Sometimes a space calls for a total overhaul to achieve the style and function it deserves.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Glitter#Tiktok
countryliving.com

69 DIY Christmas Ornaments Your Family Will Treasure for Years

When it's time to trim the Christmas tree this year, we know that you will want to grab your tried-and-true ornaments that you have been using year after year, and for good reason, the memories they hold are priceless. And while they're a surefire way to spruce up your, well, spruce, we think DIY Christmas ornaments can be just as meaningful. (Especially if you can turn making handmade ornaments into a fun Christmas activity for the family and create memories together!) Whether you're already in the holiday spirit and can't wait to get to work, or want to hold off on making them until you've picked out your tree, there's never a wrong time to start thinking about what homemade Christmas ornaments you want to create this season.
RELATIONSHIPS
yankodesign.com

Meet the newest DIY flatpack stool that takes only 4 steps to assemble without any tools or hardware!

Small stools can come in handy anywhere. From empty art studios to crowded offices, stools can make the simple difference between sitting on the floor and having a seat. They especially come in handy when they’re designed for easy assembly and storage. Developed by Alondra Elizalde, That Stool is a flatpack DIY small stool designed with easy assembly to provide a practical means of having a stool anywhere, at any time.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

20 Unique DIY Plant Stand Ideas

You can bring a dose of tranquility into your home by adding a lush houseplant or two—and even dress up your leafy friend with a sleek (or rustic) plant stand. No matter how many houseplants you already have in your home, you might feel like you need more. Don’t worry, you don’t necessarily need a green thumb to keep them happy and healthy—just look for plants that fit your lifestyle. Display them beautifully with one of these fun DIY plant stands.
GARDENING
Lompoc Record

Focus your spending & deck the halls with DIY decor

Decorating is one of the joys of the holiday season. Families often decorate together, and such traditions may include dressing the Christmas tree and hanging holiday lights around the house. A day spent making homemade ornaments is another great way to decorate and spend quality time together as a family...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KSN.com

DIY- Christmas Ornament Project with John Nicholas of Make ICT

We had such a great time at Make ICT today! John Nicholas, South Kansas Woodturners President and Member of Make ICT welcomed us in to learn to use the wood lathe and get a bit creative this holiday season. John is a pro and has been rounding wood for years....
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

DIY Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Ornaments & Decorations

As we move into a greener world, so too will our approach to holidays. We’ll start lighting up the night with colorful bulbs run on renewable energy. We’ll focus on local ingredients and seasonal harvests that fit the time. And, gone will be the days of disposable, plastic decorations that we buy year after year.
ENVIRONMENT
People

Turn Your Cat's and Dog's Paw Prints Into Christmas Tree Ornaments with These DIY Clay Kits

The key to making any Christmas tree unique is to fill it with ornaments and decorations that carry special, personal meanings. Think pieces themed to your favorite shows or funny options that remind you of an inside joke. Even better, ornaments that relate to your family members will make your tree truly the heart of any home — and don't forget the four-legged member of your family.
PETS
sunset.com

This DIY Succulent Christmas Tree Will Have Your Friends Gasping, OMG Is That Real?

What to put at the center of my holiday table is a yearly challenge. Most years I’ve either phoned it in (the pine tree boughs), or I’ve overdone it (the mini gingerbread A-frame cabin village complete with twinkling lights). This year, I wanted something different in terms of color—red and green just wasn’t going to cut it—and I’m not the only one. Turns out 2021’s holiday decor trends include black Christmas trees, jewel tones, metallics, and even neon.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

15 Festive DIY Christmas Ornament Ideas You Must Craft This Year

Have you put up the Christmas tree yet? If not, what are you waiting for? There are only a couple of weeks left before the most joyful holiday of the year and you should really unbury the boxes of Christmas ornaments that you put up on your tree every year. Of course, it is a great idea to refresh your selection of Christmas ornaments year after year, but even though there are so many wonderful designs to choose in the stores, we’ve got something else in mind. The best kind of Christmas décor is the one that has a story to tell, and you can be sure that if you gather your family to craft a few DIY Christmas ornament designs, they will have their own Christmas story to tell.
HOME & GARDEN
Engadget

Build and fly your own drone with this $24 DIY kit

Getting your hands on a brand new drone over the holidays is pretty exciting, especially with all the awesome models out there. But what’s more fun than flying a shiny new drone? Building one yourself, and you don’t need to be an engineer to create a custom design that really works, either.
ELECTRONICS
cityline.tv

How To Up-Cycle Old Ornaments To Match Your Holiday Décor

Does anyone else have that one stash of ornaments that never see the light of day? Here are some easy and of course stylish ways to give them new life. I love switching my Christmas decor up every now and then and it can pricey – plus I’m trying to be more of a minimalist and I find the most cost-efficient and sustainable way to switch things up is to revamp those old and outdated decorations!
HOME & GARDEN
Democrat-Herald

Try these ornament DIYs from TikTok for last minute decorating

Need a fun craft for your kids or yourself this year? These ornament DIYs from TikTok will make your tree unique. 1. Make a rainbow ornament. The @colormadehappy TikTok is full of colorful DIYs, and this pastel rainbow ornament is perfect for Christmas. You can swap in any colors you want with this easy paint technique.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Create your own animated ornament with CircuitPython #QTPy @microcenter

A lovely build for the holidays on the Microcenter community:. With the holiday season in full swing, two things are sure to happen: 1) you’ll want to do more holiday DIY projects, and 2) you won’t have time to do holiday DIY projects. Thankfully, the NeoPixel Christmas ornament is a fantastic DIY project that won’t take long to put together. This is a simple project that requires minimal materials.
TECHNOLOGY
abc27.com

Getting Crafty : DIY Snow Globes and Wooden Bead Ornaments

On today’s Getting Crafty, Amy Latta shows us how to make a DIY snow globe you can keep up all winter long, and change up each year. Plus some ideas for wooden bead ornaments shaped like an icicle, snowman, wreath, or star. Make them for yourself or as gifts to brighten someone’s holiday season.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy