Five children dead and four injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

A teenage driver was captured on video waving for help as she was being dragged along by a truck after her sedan became stuck beneath it on a highway in Chicago. Illinois State Police said Laylisha Gardner, 19, was driving north on Interstate 294 in Cook County at around 11.40am on Tuesday when she tried to change lanes and her car got wedged between the semi-truck and the roadway, DailyMail.com reported. The truck pulling along the black 2005 Honda Accord prompted clouds of dust to rise from the road. Nobody was injured in the incident, in which trucker Mohamed Yousif,...

ACCIDENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO