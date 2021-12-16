ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Five children dead and four injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

By Cheryl Ho
CNN
CNN
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Five children are dead and another four are critically injured after they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in...

www.cnn.com

The Independent

Fears death toll from Reading fire will rise as hopes fade in search operation

Hopes are fading in a search and rescue operation at a block of flats gutted in a suspected arson attack that left one person dead and a number of others unaccounted for.Superintendent Steve Raffield from Thames Valley Police told journalists near the scene in Reading Berkshire on Wednesday that it was “highly unlikely” that any further survivors would be found at Rowe Court.The building in Grovelands Road has been so badly damaged by fire that it is unstable.A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fatal blaze that broke out shortly before 3am...
The Independent

Horror video shows truck drag car down highway as driver waves for help

A teenage driver was captured on video waving for help as she was being dragged along by a truck after her sedan became stuck beneath it on a highway in Chicago. Illinois State Police said Laylisha Gardner, 19, was driving north on Interstate 294 in Cook County at around 11.40am on Tuesday when she tried to change lanes and her car got wedged between the semi-truck and the roadway, DailyMail.com reported. The truck pulling along the black 2005 Honda Accord prompted clouds of dust to rise from the road. Nobody was injured in the incident, in which trucker Mohamed Yousif,...
BBC

Mundesley: Coastguard issues warning after cliff fall

The coastguard has asked people to avoid a beach after a "substantial" cliff fall. The fall happened at Mundesley, Norfolk, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. HM Coastguard Bacton said cliffs in the area were "unstable due to the recent rain". Photographer Paul Glenn said he was in "disbelief"...
BBC

Reading fire: Two people confirmed missing in flats blaze

Two people have been confirmed missing after a fire at a four-storey block of flats in which a person died. The blaze engulfed the building in Rowe Court, Reading, in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said they did not anticipate any more survivors from the fire, despite "an extensive...
International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Friends Playing On Road, Victim Dies

A leopard in India reportedly attacked and dragged away a 10-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends on a road near a village. The incident took place Monday morning in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said the victim was with a group of other minor boys when the leopard attacked them, IANS reported. The leopard grabbed one of the boys and mauled him to death, while the others fled for their lives.
The Independent

Home Deport worker dies in forklift accident

A Home Depot employee died in a forklift accident early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia police.Shortly after midnight, Paul Gato, 43, was using the lift to unload supplies from a delivery truck at a Fairfax, Virginia, Home Depot, when, “The driver of the delivery truck heard the loud crash, noticed the deceased under the forklift and immediately summoned emergency medical services and police," Fairfax County police said in a statement on Tuesday.Mr Gato was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there is no current indication of criminal activity. An autopsy is underway to determine the precise cause...
The Independent

Man jumps out of moving plane as it taxis to gate

A man jumped out of a moving plane as it was taxiing to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.The 30-year-old passenger managed to open a rear aircraft door and jump down to the tarmac after his flight - Southwest 4236 from Colorado Springs - had landed on 12 December."Initial reports indicate that while the flight was taxing to the gate, a customer onboard exited the aircraft via a rear galley door," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told CNN. "The flight's captain stopped the aircraft and notified Air Traffic Control (ATC)."After the unnamed traveller had exited the plane...
CBS Philly

Neighbors Come To Rescue After House Explosion In Vineland Left 2 Women Injured: ‘Help Me, My Leg Is Stuck’

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m. The force of the explosion blew the walls out of the building and only left the cement foundation standing. Insulation is stuck in the trees and parts of the house are scattered all over the lawn, including Christmas decorations. Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. House explosion in Vineland. Fire Chief tells me two people were taken to...
