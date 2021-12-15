The Monticello Express

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
Actor Chris Noth is denying allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter. The women say the 67-year-old, known for his role as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," sexually assaulted them. Jericka Duncan reports.
A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
