County takes action on FY ’22 budget amendments

A host of alcohol licenses were renewed for the upcoming year at Monday’s Calhoun City Council meeting. Council members voted unanimously to renew a beer and wine pouring license for Wall Street Catering — a vote that Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo abstained from. Also approved was a beer and liquor pouring license for Estela’s Taqueria; beer, win and liquor pouring licenses for Dukes, Ruby Tuesday, Taco House and Trackside Pizza & Pub; a theater beer and wine pouring license for the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council; and beer package license for Ginger’s Grocery and Lucky 7 Lotto; beer and wine package license for IGA Food Outlet, Gas Express Circle K No. 188 and Kroger; and a beer, win and liquor package license for Calhoun Liquor.

CALHOUN, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO