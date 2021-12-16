ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

6 unusual year-end tax strategies for investors

By James Royal, Bankrate.com (TNS)
Taxpayers have any number of deductions and credits that they can take to reduce their tax burden, but those looking to get a...

thekatynews.com

How to Improve Your Finances by Saving on Income Tax

December is a time to revel in the rewards of a successful year. January is when you need to pay the price for that. Yes, we’re talking about income and taxes. What looks good on paper at the end of the calendar year loses its luster when that tax bill comes around. In today’s article, we’ll show you some steps you can take to save on taxes and improve your finances.
INCOME TAX
WHSV

Tax experts offer end-of-the-year tax prep tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and experts at Liberty Tax say the holiday season also gives you plenty of prep time for tax season. “You’re getting your presents wrapped and all of that so get your receipts, get them in order,” says General Manager Karyl Bailey. “You put off getting those receipts together. Go ahead and do that during the Christmas holiday, you’re relaxing, take an hour of time and put that stuff together.”
ROANOKE, VA
wkzo.com

Investors file shareholder proposal for Amazon tax disclosures-PIRC

LONDON (Reuters) – Greater Manchester Pension Fund and the Oblate International Pastoral (OIP) Investment Trust have filed a shareholder proposal at Amazon, calling on it to disclose global tax practices and risks to investors, shareholder adviser PIRC said on Friday. The proposal calls on Amazon to implement the new...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

SPECIAL REPORT: 2021 Year-End Tax Planning

Having access to CCH Tax Briefings like this is only one of the benefits provided by a subscription to CCH® AnswerConnect, the most comprehensive and current tax research authority in the industry. This article is a highlight of our 2021 year-end tax briefing; our full briefing includes additional information...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Will New Tax Rules Hinder or Help Cryptocurrency Investors?

Tax changes are coming for crypto investors. Last month, President Biden signed the U.S. infrastructure bill into law. Among a long list of provisions, the new law includes some key tax reporting changes that will impact crypto investors and brokers. For example, under the new law, all cryptocurrency exchanges will be viewed as traditional brokers for the purposes of taxation. In addition, digital assets totaling $10,000 or above will be viewed as cash for the purposes of taxation.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
PennLive.com

Stimulus check update: The 2021 deadline to get your ‘plus-up payments’ is quickly approaching

Time is running out to claim 2021 “plus-up payments” for taxpayers who haven’t filed their 2020 tax return yet. Here’s what you need to know about the deadline. According to IRS, plus-up payments will be given out until the deadline of Dec. 31, 2021. Hence, taxpayers expecting plus-up money who haven’t filed their 2020 taxes should probably file their taxes before Friday, Dec. 17. Tax returns typically take two weeks for the IRS to process.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

How Should Your 401(k) Investments Change When You Retire?

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 1, retirement expert Robert Brokamp discusses some investment options to consider when nearing retirement. Robert Brokamp: Mike says, "I built my 401(k) with job earnings. When I retire, expect to have no additional money to put...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinDesk

The Top 5 Tax Tips for NFT Investors

The non-fungible token (NFT) market has grown into a multibillion-dollar sector of the crypto industry, with top collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club trading for tens of millions of dollars or more. Needless to say, it’s been a wild year for NFT investors, who should use the last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Seven Low-Key Year-End Tax Moves to Make in 2021

At this time of year, there are tons of articles explaining how you can reduce your tax bill in 2021. I know: I’ve seen them, too. And after the year we’ve had, it all feels like so much work. I get it: We’re all tired. But tax planning...
INCOME TAX
omahanews.net

Grow your retirement fund effortlessly with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Planning your post-retirement finances demands careful thought and discipline. After all, with inflation threatening to devalue one's savings over time, growing wealth becomes all the more critical. The investment strategy depends on the number of working years one has in hand, for one needs...
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Inflation, tax concerns weigh on retirement planning

Clients might not be panicking just yet, but an array of concerns spanning everything from inflation to potential tax hikes and a stubbornly resilient pandemic have retirement savers worried, and in some cases responding with more conservative approaches to asset allocations. That's according to the latest Retirement Advisor Confidence Index,...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

3 Ways to Convert Your Retirement Savings Into Income

Many new retirees or those near retirement age may be facing the transition of needing to convert their nest egg into actual retirement income, but are unsure exactly what their options are. A recent article from Forbes breaks down the three primary ways to make retirement savings work like cash, depending on individual needs.
BUSINESS
WestfairOnline

2021 Year-End Tax Considerations for A&E Firms

As architecture and engineering firms move into the final quarter of 2021, it is a good idea to start strategizing and putting together a year-end tax plan to help minimize 2021 income taxes. It is also a good time to consider tax implications that may be unique for the 2021 tax year, such as Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness and the Employer Retention Credit.
INCOME TAX
NBC San Diego

Your Financial Wrap-Up: 4 Savvy Money Moves to Make Before Year-End

As you're wrapping up your finances this year, you may want to take advantage of a few investment and tax strategies that could become more expensive or go away altogether in 2022. Financial advisors, retirement consultants and tax experts recommend these savvy money moves to make now — or at...
PERSONAL FINANCE
