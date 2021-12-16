ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ainge resurfaces in NBA in Western Conference

Mirror
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz. Ainge stepped into his new role Wednesday. He was also named an alternate governor for the Jazz on the...

www.altoonamirror.com

NBA
CBS Boston

Danny Ainge Hired By Utah Jazz As CEO, Alternate Governor

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge is back in the NBA. The Utah Jazz hired the former Celtics president of basketball operations on Wednesday, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski. The 62-year-old Ainge will “oversee basketball” as the team’s CEO and alternate governor. The Utah Jazz are hiring Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO, sources tell ESPN. Ainge will oversee basketball and Justin Zanik will remain GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021 Ainge had been rumored as a potential addition to the Jazz front office in late June. Earlier in June, after a disappointing finish to the 2020-21 Celtics season, Ainge retired from his position in Boston. He had served 18 years running the Celtics, winning the one title in 2008. Ainge said in an interview last week that he had no interest in working 18-hour days anymore, but that he was open to “the right role” if it came along.
NBA
CBS Boston

Brad Stevens Says Danny Ainge Was Not Pushed Out Of Role With Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Danny Ainge has returned to the NBA, with the former Celtics president of basketball operations hired by the Utah Jazz to be the franchise’s CEO and alternate governor. Ainge has been rumored to be looking for a new gig since he stepped down from his job in Boston back in June following a disappointing 2020-21 season from the Celtics. It ended an 18-year run as the man in charge of Boston basketball, and most expected Ainge to be back in the game sooner rather than later. You can include the man who took his job — former Celtics head...
NBA
audacy.com

Former Celtics GM Danny Ainge resurfaces in Jazz front office

Danny Ainge's retirement has come to an end. According to multiple reports, the longtime Celtics president of basketball operations has been hired as alternate governor and CEO of the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news. Ainge announced his "retirement" in June after 18 years...
NBA
Variety

Michael Jordan and His Son Jeffrey Jordan Launch Heir Inc., an Entertainment and Tech Venture Geared Around Athletes

Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey Jordan are looking to drive the six-time NBA champ’s legacy into the world of NFTs and next-generation entertainment. The Jordans have launched Heir Inc., a new holding company that plans to build a consumer-facing community platform for athletes to connect with fans — as well as other lines of business, including an entertainment studio and consumer products. (“Heir,” of course, is a play on the Air Jordan brand at Nike.) The company was co-founded by Jeffrey Jordan (above left) along with marketing exec Daniel George (above middle), founder of agency Limitless Creative, and Jeron Smith (above...
NBA

