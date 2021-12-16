Business ticker

BLUE is left with a troubled portfolio with low chances of commercial success, rendering the ticker a speculative trade. After spinning off its oncology division last month, bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) is in a worse state than before, with a less diversified portfolio and smaller cash balance. The premise behind the previous article's buy rating rested on the company's low valuation and the weight of the oncology portfolio, which seemed immune to troubles of the Lentiviral Vector platform. The company's portfolio now consists of three Lentivirus therapies and barely has enough money to commercialize one. There exists a comforting prospect that the company will gain FDA approval for at least one of its therapies, most likely the beti-cel for Transfusion Dependent Thalassemia "TDT." Yesterday, the company released data from its beti-cel long-term follow-up study, showing high efficacy. The license will create hype and probably generate short-run capital gains if and when approved.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO