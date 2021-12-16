ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business ticker

Mirror
 1 day ago

Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats. The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models. The company said in...

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Has A Message For Elon Musk

By 2030, President Biden wants half of all car sales in the US to be zero-emissions vehicles including battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell vehicles. Electrified sales in the US have increased dramatically over the last ten years, but a lot of work still needs to be done to accelerate EV adoption and convince hesitant buyers to make the transition. Speaking during the Automotive Press Association event, General Motors CEO Mary Barra thinks government incentives are necessary to help America transition to EVs.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Toyota’s electric vehicle plans are getting bigger and more expensive

Toyota is ramping up its electric vehicle production schedule, vowing to release 30 electric vehicles by 2030 rather than just 15 EVs by 2025, as was previously promised. The Japanese automaker also vowed to sell 3.5 million battery EVs globally by 2030 and to transform Lexus into an EV-only brand by 2035.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
CNN

Toyota is spending $35 billion on electric cars to close gap on rivals

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Toyota is pumping more than $35 billion into electric vehicles as it tries to catch up with other global automakers in the race to cleaner cars. The world's biggest carmaker announced Tuesday that it would invest 4 trillion yen ($35.2 billion) in developing battery-powered electric vehicles between 2022 and 2030 in a bid to mount a more serious challenge to rivals such as Tesla (TSLA), GM (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Epidemics#Vehicles#Q5#Sportback#Vw#Subaru#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Gear Patrol

VW May Be Building Our Dream ID. Buzz-Based Electric Camper Van

Volkswagen builds several cool cars that don't come to America. One of them is a fancy camper van named the California. And in a circuitous way, VW just confirmed it is building an electric version called the ID. California. VW dropped the news in a humdrum press release about its...
CARS
Forbes

How To Invest In EVs (Hint: It’s Not Tesla Or Rivian)

As the advisors below observe, there is little doubt that electric vehicles are an enduring trend. But the most popular names today may not necessarily be the best long-term investments. Here, a trio of newsletter advisors from the Cabot Wealth Network — and contributor to MoneyShow.com — caution against jumping on some of the more speculative names while highlighting some alternative picks in the EV space.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Toyota will send its hybrids to the breaker’s yard

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) will make another major strategic shift in the coming months. The $250 billion Japanese carmaker in December dramatically increased its electric-vehicle ambitions. But the company run by Akio Toyoda is still devoting as much investment to hybrid vehicles. That is about to change.
BUSINESS
East Bay Times

Rivian, Audi, BMW top list of the best electric vehicles of 2021

This year, it seems, all anyone ever wanted to talk about in the car world were electric vehicles. In March, nine EU countries urged the European Commission to accelerate an EU-wide phaseout of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles. In November, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced legislation that will require all newly built homes and office buildings in England to include electric vehicle charging capabilities. As of Dec. 1, more than 15 U.S. states had pledged to phase out sales of new cars with combustion engines; at least two more such moves are pending.
CARS
Seeking Alpha

bluebird bio: Ticker Fueled By Gambling Chance Of Commercial Success

BLUE is left with a troubled portfolio with low chances of commercial success, rendering the ticker a speculative trade. After spinning off its oncology division last month, bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) is in a worse state than before, with a less diversified portfolio and smaller cash balance. The premise behind the previous article's buy rating rested on the company's low valuation and the weight of the oncology portfolio, which seemed immune to troubles of the Lentiviral Vector platform. The company's portfolio now consists of three Lentivirus therapies and barely has enough money to commercialize one. There exists a comforting prospect that the company will gain FDA approval for at least one of its therapies, most likely the beti-cel for Transfusion Dependent Thalassemia "TDT." Yesterday, the company released data from its beti-cel long-term follow-up study, showing high efficacy. The license will create hype and probably generate short-run capital gains if and when approved.
STOCKS
MotorAuthority

EV startup Arrival reveals dedicated car for Uber drivers

Uber wants its drivers worldwide to make the switch to electric vehicles and has set targets of 2025 for the city of London and 2030 for Europe and North America. But rather than have its drivers only rely on established automakers to source their cars, Uber has partnered with British EV startup Arrival to develop a dedicated car for ride-hailing fleets.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota bZ4X Might Be More Expensive Than We Thought

Toyota's most recent announcement shows the Japanese automaker is finally getting serious about electric cars. The company showed off 16 new EV concepts, including five from its Lexus luxury arm. Toyota promises it will offer 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030, but so far, only one has been officially revealed. Last month, the 2022 Toyota bZ4X (an all-electric crossover) debuted with single- and dual-motor variants with up to 250 miles of range.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy