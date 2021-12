Usually, the first step after purchasing an expensive bit of portable consumer electronics (apart from turning it on and going "woo", of course) is to find some sort of case to put it in. Ordinarily this is the point where I just cram my new purchase into a sock with a resigned sigh and have done with it, but Valve has you covered as far as Steam Deck goes, and has offered a look at the cute little carry case all units of its handheld gaming PC will ship with. And also its box.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO