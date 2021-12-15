ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Laughing in the face of stress

wypr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just a little planning, you can overcome much...

www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

psychologytoday.com

Are You Stressed or Burned Out?

Stress and burnout are closely related, but there are key differences between the two. Recognising the signs of burnout can help you make positive changes. Learning how to manage your stress and complete the stress cycle can help prevent burnout. Burnout has become a modern-day epidemic and is an alarmingly...
MENTAL HEALTH
azpbs.org

Freelance reporter shares stress and trauma undocumented populations face

Undocumented immigrants can experience significant stress and trauma, which can range from dealing with past experiences to living a current life in the shadows. Freelance reporter Terry Greene Sterling has reported on the mental issues many undocumented immigrants face. She joined Horizonte’s José Cárdenas earlier today. Sterling...
IMMIGRATION
bluedevilhub.com

Holiday stress, sleep and safety

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Email | RSS. The winter time can cause a lot of stress in the community for different reasons. Sleep or lack-there-of can heavily contribute to these feelings, especially within young people. Next, opinions vary surrounding the decision to buy a real tree for Christmas versus an artificial one. Finally, some high school students have noticed problems in adherence to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 at school. Packages by: Bridget Nagle, Julian Dunn, Leyla Bolkan & Xochitl Armien Funk.
MENTAL HEALTH
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Stress Less This Holiday Season

For some of us the holidays mean decorating, sharing meals with family and friends and feeling totally stressed out. If that sounds like you, take heart. According to Joseph Noecker, licensed psychotherapist and mental health counselor, life coach and founder of the Center for Self Balance in Winter Park, holiday stress can be calmed in many ways but first it may be helpful to reframe the idea of stress.
AMERICAS
Washington Post

Holidays can bring stress. Here are five ways to deal with it.

As a psychologist, I always brace for the emotional fallout from the holiday season from my patients. But this year could be particularly hard as we enter our second pandemic winter already depleted. During what we are told should be the happiest time of the year, many struggle with stress...
HEALTH
Emerald Media

Sniff the Stress Away

As we head into arguably the most stressful year of classes to-date, the concept of self care is now more important than ever, from prioritizing mental health to implementing small things that bit by bit make our days a little better. Aromatherapy is a great tool for not only practicing self care and natural remedies, but also in using our sensory brain to help navigate things like stress and anxiety.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Why a Gratitude Journal Can Help With Anxiety, Sleep, and More—And the Best Ones

Translating a feeling into words on paper is one way to empty your mind of it—to give the idea a physical container, so to speak. But in many cases, writing thoughts down in a gratitude journal can be just as effective a strategy for filling your mind up with them by encouraging you to re-live experiences, and, in turn, remember them more clearly. (If you've ever scribbled a note to self or a grocery list, you already know the power of hand-writing something for memory.) That's precisely where gratitude journaling comes into play, too, as a means for embracing gratitude more readily and deliberately. And the best gratitude journals encourage you to do just that by way of clear prompts and thought-scanning techniques.
MENTAL HEALTH
scranton.edu

Stress Less Week is Here

Students, the Center for Health Education & Wellness presents Stress Less Week. Join your classmates for a meditation class, hot cocoa and giveaways!
SCRANTON, PA
wfla.com

Holiday Stress Relief Tips

The author of “The Extraordinary UnOrdinary You”, Simone Knego joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about her self help book that helps readers navigate chaos and upheaval ruling our lives, and provides inspiration and hope. Bloom airs in 40 markets...
HOLIDAY, FL
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
richlandstudentmedia.com

Resources for stressed out students

As the end of the year approaches, many students will be dealing with assignments, tests or projects that will become pivotal in determining their final grade for a class for the semester. This can put a lot of stress on students who may be dealing with other situations such as family, food insecurity or other issues that may interfere with their studies.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Philadelphia Citizen

“It Was Just A Lot of Stress”

[Ed. note: This fall, the School District announced a change to the way eighth-grade students apply for special admission high schools. In addition to the controversial new admissions policy designed to address equity issues, it was also announced late in the fall that there would be a new essay requirement for the application into four popular schools. (Central High School, George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, Julia R. Masterman High School, and the Academy at Palumbo would all join Parkway Center City Middle College in requiring essays from applicants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wypr.org

Toxic positivity - too much holiday cheer

Al Waller: We’re back with another edition of Clearpath – Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. I’m your host, Al Waller and joining us today is Mihaela Vincze, public health expert for nonprofit Transamerica Institute® to discuss toxic positivity, its potentially negative impacts, how to identify it, prevent it, and for ways to cope if it should actually happen to us.
MENTAL HEALTH
WBIR

Stress less this Christmas

Heather Kyle-Harmon with the U.T. Extension shares some tips on how to take care of yourself during the stressful times of the holidays. Dec. 15, 2021-4pm.
Capital Journal

Don’t mess with stress

Holiday cheer is in the air! I for one am grateful for this time of year as it would seem most others are by way of spreading generosity and paying it forward attitude. Funny how people try to be kinder than normal this time of year. Why is this effort not given all year-round? The reasons are numerous. I am not here to dig into that today but maybe in another article.
HEALTH
sfarchdiocese.org

Finding hope in stressful times

Department of Pastoral Ministry in the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The Christmas season can intensify the lows of our emotional and spiritual struggles. So, how do we navigate if we are experiencing anxiety and despair in our lives? How can we move from feeling helpless to hopeful?. These are important...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Healthline

Feeling Stressed During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Getting a Dog Might Help

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased stress levels for many people. Researchers say that dogs can help reduce their owners’ stress by providing comfort and social support. Experts say dogs can also help lower anxiety for some people. They say you should make sure everyone in your household is on...
PETS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Study shows North Dakota, Minnesota teachers facing high stress, depression

(Fargo, ND) -- A newly released study shows that teachers across North Dakota and Minnesota are facing high levels of stress and depression because of the pandemic. Researchers Andrea Huseth-Zosel and Sarah Crary of North Dakota State University conducted three surveys from April 2020 to April 2021 with hundreds of K through 12 teachers in North Dakota and Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

