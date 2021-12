And then there were three. It’s officially Fantasy Suite Week which means Michelle Young gets to have some intimate overnight dates with Nayte, Brandon, and Joe off-camera on ABC‘s The Bachelorette. But which men will be the final two left vying for her heart? Let’s find out… So we pick up in Mexico with Nayte, Brandon, and Joe sitting in the most tension-filled room ever, awkwardly awaiting what’s to come. Tayshia shows up to tell them that they need to let their guards down going into this significant week. Brandon is the chosen one to get the first date card this week — not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing? After a romantic day filled with hand-holding and horseback-riding on the beach, Brandon and Michelle cuddle up on on a blanket and talk about how far they’ve come in this journey.

