Movies

The Lost Daughter review – Olivia Colman shines in Elena Ferrante missing-kid drama

By Peter Bradshaw
imdb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaggie Gyllenhaal’s stylish directorial debut, adapted from Ferrante’s novel, is led by a central performance of real star quality. A rich, complex and fascinating performance from Olivia Colman is what gives this...

www.imdb.com

WHAS 11

Dakota Johnson Gave Olivia Colman Her First Tattoo in a Hotel Room After a Dance Party

Dakota Johnson knows how to liven up an after party! The actress apparently does late night tattoo work for her co-stars in hotel rooms. In a recent profile in Town & Country, Johnson reflected on how she and her fellow stars of her new drama The Lost Daughter-- including Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard -- like to throw huge, wild dance parties after screenings of the film.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Zola,’ A24 lead indie spirit award nominations

The Film Independent Spirit Awards Hollywood’s leading indie film honors, stayed true to its name this year, bestowing a leading seven nominations to Janicza Bravo’s wild road trip saga “Zola " including best feature, best director and best female lead for Taylour Paige. “The Novice,” a sports drama and psychological thriller, followed with five.Nominations for the 37th edition of the awards were announced Tuesday morning by Naomi Watts, Regina Hall and Beanie Feldstein. “Zola,” which was based on a viral twitter thread, was nominated for best feature alongside “The Novice,” “A Chiara,” “C’mon C’mon,” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante...
MOVIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as two killers on the run

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are perfectly cast as seemingly ordinary, if ever so slightly creepy, Susan and Christopher Edwards – who are also two killers on the run. Based on a murky true story, this four-part dark comedy picks up in France, where Christopher calls his stepmother to confess there are two bodies buried in the garden of their old house back in the UK. As police dig up the remains, the Edwards – now penniless and haunted – board a train to St Pancras unaware of what’s waiting for them. Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘The Lost Daughter’: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Olivia Colman's Latest Awards Contender

Motherhood is a uniquely feminine and truly awe-inspiring experience. And the relationship between a mother and her daughter is beautiful and tender. But what no one ever tells you is that this experience can be very intense at times. So much so that it complicates the emotions of a mother, making life chaotic, exhausting, and pushing her off the edge. The Lost Daughter explores these complex dynamics of motherhood. Here’s what it has in store.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Landscapers’ TV Review: Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Make A Deadly Pair In HBO’s Quirky True-Crime Series

The wild true story at the center of “Landscapers” came to its conclusion in 2014 when Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. The series opens, however, on the day of their capture. It begins in black and white. Then the picture, as someone off-camera repeatedly yells “action,” transitions from black and white to color, bringing viewers at once, into reality, yet somehow still in fiction. Susan (Olivia Colman), stuck in prison, is on the phone with a possible lawyer (Dipo Ola). She and Christopher (David Thewlis), in her words, have gotten themselves in “a bit of a pickle.” Director Will Sharpe’s experimental four-episode true-crime series “Landscapers” is a quirky love affair, one that isn’t necessarily translated through a coherent narrative, this series is actually quite incoherent, but through the two strong performances from the show’s two leads.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Film Star#Greek
Refinery29

Landscapers Is Olivia Colman’s Darkest Role Yet

As far as true crime stories go, the tale of Susan and Christopher Edwards collects the genre’s key elements like unsavoury souvenirs. From large-scale cover-ups to frantically fleeing the country, on the surface the murderous couple could be seen as the East Midlands' answer to Bonnie and Clyde. It is no surprise that the murky details of the story are being explored in new Sky Atlantic/HBO drama Landscapers.
MOVIES
The Independent

Landscapers review: Olivia Colman dazzles as a real-life murderer in strange, gorgeous celebration of English eccentricity

Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Landscapers’ Sends Olivia Colman on a Puzzling Cinematic Journey: TV Review

Since her shock Oscar win for “The Favourite” in early 2019, Colman has appeared in films including “The Father” and “The Lost Daughter” and, among several other TV projects, one season of “Fleabag” and two of “The Crown.” And while at times in that latter series she seemed to be withholding her broad-ranging abilities towards the absurd, her willingness to go anywhere for a laugh, that suppression worked towards a sense of her character, Queen Elizabeth II, as duty-bound.
MOVIES
BBC

The Lost Daughter: Olivia Colman on her 'searingly honest' film on motherhood

Olivia Colman is watching Maggie Gyllenhaal rise from her seat and walk across a hotel room in London's Soho district, to try and pick up what she thinks is an ornament. "That looks like a trophy. You know all the trophies look like big, tall buildings," Gyllenhaal exclaims. "That looks perfect. Can I get it?"
MOVIES
KTBS

Olivia Colman's dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman's dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he's been a "brave, good boy" throughout the ordeal. She's quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz...
CELEBRITIES
101.9 KELO-FM

A Minute with: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman on ‘The Lost Daughter’

LONDON (Reuters) – Maggie Gyllenhaal brings Elena Ferrante’s novel “The Lost Daughter” to the big screen for her directorial debut, a gripping drama about motherhood choices starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Colman plays Leda, who while alone on holiday in Greece, befriends a young mother and...
MOVIES
myarklamiss.com

Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley play a woman in vastly different chapters in her life with a rare harmony. “The...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Olivia Colman's Oscar is in a 'secret place'

Olivia Colman keeps her Oscar in a "secret place". The 47-year-old actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'The Favourite', but Olivia admits she finds it to be "a bit embarrassing if anyone comes to the house". The actress - who recently moved into a...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Superworm' Trailer Reveals the Voices of Matt Smith and Olivia Colman in BBC Special

The BBC has revealed the trailer for Superworm, a stop-motion comedy special that is set to premiere this Christmas. Based on the children’s book by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, the story follows a worm that is immensely popular among the animals because it uses its super-strength and elasticity to keep everyone out of harm’s way. But when Superworm is kidnapped, its best friend and the other small animals will have to band together to go to the rescue.
TV SERIES

