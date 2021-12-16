ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Grow at 7.6% CAGR from 2020 – 2027, Impelled by Rising Prevalence of Obesity and the Increasing Geriatric Population Globally

By Renub Research
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by Renub Research, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends by Device Type, Opportunity Company Overview, Revenue” the Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2027. Sleep apnea is a disorder distinguished by rhythmic and repetitive...

Medagadget.com

Rehabilitation Robots Market To Witness Significant Growth Due To Emergence of Covid-19 | AlterG, InMotion Robotics, Ekso Bionics, Myomo Inc., Hocoma AG, Chatanoonga, Patterson

Rehabilitation robotics is a field that involves research focused on development of robotic to extend rehabilitation. Rehabilitation therapy focuses on repairing sensory, physical, and mental disabilities of people resulted from illness or injuries. Patients suffering from various injuries, diseases, including arthritis, cancer, cardiac disease, amputations, neurological problems, orthopedic injuries, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and stroke are prescribed robotic rehabilitation. Robotic rehabilitation also provides passive upper limb movement to patients with severe paresis.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Total Disc Replacement Market 2028 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast | Stryker Corporation, De Puy Spine, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic, Globus Medical

Total disc replacement involves replacement of degenerated or damaged disc with the use of an artificial replacement device in the lumbar or cervical region. It is a type of back or spinal surgery involving implantation of artificial disc into the spine for performing same functions as normal disc in the human body. Prostheses can be used to maintain and support spinal curvature, to improve flexibility, and to reduce pain. Increasing cases of spinal disorders and growing awareness about disc replacement is expected to boost growth of the total disc replacement market.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market to Study and Develop a Preclinical Novel Potential Growth

Autoimmune disease is a condition, where immune systems of human body considers the healthy cells as foreign cells and attacks them. The autoimmune disease can lead to abnormal organ growth and changed organ functions. The factors such as environmental exposure, and genetic factors are responsible to development of autoimmune disease. There are over 80 types of autoimmune disease, some of them are inflammatory bowel disease, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The cure for autoimmune disease is not yet discovered. However, there are some relieving treatments for these diseases in the market. The diagnosis of autoimmune disease requires tests that include antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood counts, and some other tests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Cholestasis Treatment Market 2021-2028: Analysis On The Basis Of Current Industry Demand, Growth Rate, New Trends And Key Players are Eli Lily and Company, Palmetto Health, Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

The liver assumes an urgent part in charge of an assortment of parts of lipid digestion. Chiefly, the liver combines bile, elements of which are fundamental for fat ingestion in the digestive tract. Also, biliary release of cholesterol and phospholipids into the digestive system is of key importance in body lipid homeostasis. Furthermore, the liver supplies the plasma lipoproteins; it produces proteins that are responsible for managing numerous metabolic inter-conversions among lipoprotein classes. It additionally directs lipoprotein lipid fixings like fatty oils, cholesterol, and phospholipids. Cholestasis is a state where the bile juice from the liver can’t stream to the duodenum (the primary segment of the small digestive tract). There are two fundamental kinds of cholestasis – obstructive sort of cholestasis, and metabolic sorts of cholestasis. In the obstructive kind of cholestasis, there is a blockage in the channel framework that conveys the bile from the liver, though in the metabolic sort of cholestasis there is an issue in the arrangement of bile in the liver. The previous can happen due to gallstones or threats, while the last option can be hereditary or may happen as a result of different medications. Side effects of cholestasis incorporate irritation, jaundice, pale stool, and dull pee.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorders#Cagr#Renub Research#World Health Organization
Medagadget.com

The Global Insulin Pump Market Is Projected To Experience High Demand during the Forecast Period Owing To the Increasing Incidence of Diabetes in the World

Insulin pumps are portable devices that can be attached to the body. These pumps constantly deliver preset amounts of short or quick acting insulin in the body to control diabetes. Treatment of type 2 diabetes require insulin therapy, it may sometimes be required in the type 2 diabetes too. Insulin pumps can act as an effective alternative to insulin injections. These pumps deliver the insulin as per the body’s requirement as basal rate, where it delivers small amount of insulin constantly for the whole day to maintain normal body function programmed by healthcare experts. Insulin pumps include main pump unit holding the insulin reservoir i.e. 176-300 units of insulin. In the treatment of diabetes, several types of insulin are used such as rapid, short, intermediate, and long acting insulin.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Burkholderia Infections Market Growth : High prevalence of lung disease | Novabiotics Ltd, iQur Ltd, Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC, NanoBio Corporation, SUN pharma and others

Burkholderia contaminations are brought about by Burkholderia cepacia. It is a gram negative bacillus found in oceanic climate. It is a low harmful microscopic organisms and is a successive colonizer of liquids utilized in the clinics like IV liquid, water system arrangement and so forth B. cepacia can cause medical issues to certain individuals, patients experiencing debilitated invulnerable framework or ongoing lung infections. Burkholderia contamination manifestation can fluctuate broadly in individuals, going from no side effects to genuine respiratory disease. In light of ongoing genomic subtyping strategies, Burkholderia contamination can be sent from one individual to another. Patients with lung sickness like asthma, CFTR, and COPD are at high danger of experiencing Burkholderia disease. Burkholderia cepacia is impervious to various anti-microbial, aminoglycosides, antipseudomonal third-age cephalosporins and antipseudomonal penicillins.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Vasculitis Treatment Market Report Shows Increasing Demand Due to the High Adoption and Changing Consumer Dynamics, Players RNL BIO Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG

A gathering of confusion brought about by the irritation of veins is known as vasculitis (plural: vasculitides), likewise called angiitis. Vasculitis incorporates irritation of supply routes, veins, and additionally vessels. The illness can influence the two guys and females similarly with no age determinations. Many types of vasculitis are available, and their logical qualities can shift extensively as far as seriousness, manifestations, just as the term of sickness. It relies upon the kinds of veins that are impacted by the infection. Vasculitis is an illness which includes the invulnerable framework. Here, the resistant framework quits contribution guard lined up with contamination and, therefore it battles itself. Irritation of veins might prompt a few complexities. It might hinder the way of blood stream, subsequently making organs brittle.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Global CD233 Antibody Market Clinical Trials Intelligence 2028

Global CD233 Inhibitors Trials Intelligence Report Highlights:. Role of CD233 Inhibitors in Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders. CD233 Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication. Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials. Global CD233 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook. For Report Sample Contact neeraj@kuickresearch.com. The successful application of the anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1/PD-L1 mAbs has paved...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a very rare infection, which influences the pulmonary passages. Hypertension affecting the lungs is termed pulmonary hypertension (PH) or pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It is portrayed by limited and hindered veins and vessels. This rare infection typically deteriorates over the period and may result horribly whenever left untreated.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Investments in Technological Advancements to Drive the Sleep Aids Market

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest revised industry analysis, the global sleep aids market was valued at over US$ 24.6 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of close to 4.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorders, changing lifestyles, obesity, and increasing...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Smart Inhalers Market to Get Catalyzed By Digitization

The Smart Inhalers Market is estimated to grow on a diligent note in the forecast period. Today, social proof could be equated with digital currency. In other words, people go for digital reviews, signals, and testimonials before deciding on the doctor/hospital. This social proof works better with telehealth, and also goes beyond region-wise obstacles. This would all be about the healthcare vertical going forward.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size To Reach USD 3.58 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Increase in the incidence of tuberculosis in developing countries and rise in awareness about the disease are driving growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market. New York, December 16,2021 – The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.58 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing incidence of tuberculosis is a major factor driving growth of the tuberculosis diagnostics market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Hearing Protection Devices Market size worth $ 4,079.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR | 3M, Starkey Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd, Honeywell International

Hearing protection devices are special gadgets that are worn in or over the ears to forestall noise-induced hearing disabilities. There are a few sorts of hearing protection devices like earmuffs, earplugs, hearing bands, and others. Earmuffs are devices worn over the ears to give hearing protection by lessening noise levels, while earplugs are inserted in the ear waterway to shield the ear from noisy clamor, water interruption, foreign bodies, dust, or extreme wind. Earmuffs can be utilized at production and manufacturing factories, mines, music shows, war (guard area), and others.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Vitrectomy Devices Market | Hospital segment is Predicted to Dominate in the Industry Growth in the Upcoming Years

The vitrectomy devices market has been anticipated to experience significant growth avenues in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is due to increasing cases of retinal disease. Further, there are innumerable factors that are responsible for the disease. Diabetes also put a negative effect on the health of the eyes that leads to vision loss while impacting the retina’s blood vessels. Owing to these factors, the vitrectomy devices market has been expected to create growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

United States Plant Based Food Market to grow with a CAGR of 9.69% from 2021-2027, Impelled by Growth in the Number of Vegan People

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "United States Plant Based Food Market Forecast By Segments, Food Services, Merger and Acquisitions, Company Analysis" the United States Plant Based Food Market Size will reach to US$ 10.7 Billion in 2027. With an increased focus on reaching net-zero emissions, the shift to climate-friendly, sustainable protein production presents significant sales and investment opportunities. In addition to the clear opportunity presented by growing consumer excitement around plant-based options in the U.S, this motivation made 2020 a record-breaking year for plant-based sales and investments.
AGRICULTURE
Medagadget.com

Cell Sorting Market Size To Reach USD 805.1 Million By 2027 With CAGR of 7.9% | Reports And Data

High demand for cell sorting in stem cell research and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe are driving growth of the cell sorting market. New York, December 16,2021 – The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Cell sorting is a process of taking cells from an organism and separating them according to their type. These cells are labelled and tagged. Cell sorting market revenue is growing due to increase in research and development activities in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Advancements in diagnostic procedures and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, are factors also contributing to growth of the global cell sorting market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Digital PCR Market to Scale Digitally Upwards

The Digital PCR Market is expected to go digital ways in the forecast period. With the non-linear journey of the healthcare vertical, personalization is looked upon as the key to effective healthcare. Furthermore, patient portals would be launched as well as refined. Mobile-friendliness would be taken into consideration. Treatment-specific information or recommendation of certain appointments or services would be personalized. This would be the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Disposable Syringes Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as increasing demand for the disposable syringes from the various end users for the purpose of avoiding the reuse of the syringes and to control the spread of the infection are accredited to the market growth. Likewise, rapidly increasing healthcare industry across the globe, growing market for the medical devices, increase in the demand for the injectable drugs, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising cases of the niddlestick injuries, growing prevalence of the different chronic diseases and increasing technological advancements in the field of the medical instruments are also driving the growth of the disposable syringes market across the globe.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Regenerative Medicine Market To Reach USD 23.57 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 15.6% | Reports And Data

Increased incidence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is projected to drive demand for regenerative medicine during the forecast period. New York, December 15,2021 – The global regenerative medicine market is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 23.57 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for regenerative medicine is witnessing increased demand owing to the emergence of stem cell technology, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in surgical technologies. However, stringent regulations and high cost of treatment are factors expected to hamper growth of the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

